Relief Support Worker - Creative Support

Relief Support Worker

Posted: Monday 6th February 2023

£10.00ph plus accrued holiday credit

Rugby, Warwickshire

Relief/Bank

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national not-for-profit social care provider, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are recruiting proactive, motivated, and professional Support Workers to provide person centred support at our Rugby supported living service on a relief basis. Lanchester Court in Rugby, Warwickshire is an exciting supported living complex for 16 residents, consisting of a mixture of self-contained, bungalows, and town-houses flats within walking distance of Rugby town centre. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

You will be supporting service users with a vast range of support needs. These can include mental health needs such as: psychosis, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm, personality disorders. Physical disabilities, alcohol and substance misuse, Autism, brain injuries, Epilepsy, Health needs, visual and hearing impairments and learning disabilities as well.

You will be supporting the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling them to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities.

You will be paid on a weekly basis.

As a Creative Support Bank Staff member, you will have access to our free app, which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country and provides information on the service, including directions.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We would encourage candidates to apply to this post as soon as possible. If we receive a large number of applications we may process these prior to the deadline.

