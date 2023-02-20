Waking Night Support Worker - Creative Support

Waking Night

Job Reference: 58785

Posted: Tuesday 7th February 2023

Closing Date: Friday 24th February 2023

£10.25 per hour

Rugby, Warwickshire

Full-Time, Part-Time

We are looking for caring, compassionate individuals who want a rewarding career helping individuals to live a fulfilled life. We want you to join our passionate teams of Support Workers working with service users who have Learning Disabilities and Mental Health support needs in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Our service is an exciting supported living complex for 16 people, consisting of a mixture of self-contained bungalows and town house flats within a walking distance of Rugby town centre. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within. We want individuals who enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities.

Support Worker duties:

• Providing dignified and respectful Personal Care

• Provision of medication and supervision of medication

• Assisting Service Users with household duties such as cooking and cleaning

• Enabling out service users to lead fulfilled and valued lives

• Assisting our service users to increase their independence

Whilst previous experience in a care, support or NHS role may be advantageous, we encourage applicants from all caring and considerate individuals who want to make a difference in people’s lives.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

• A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period

• Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave

• Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

• Free employee support programme

• All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

• Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

‘If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

To apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/waking-night-support-worker-21/