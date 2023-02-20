Registered Manager - Creative Support

Registered Manager

Job Reference: 62541

Posted: Friday 3rd February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 21st February 2023

Up to £27,091 pa, depending on experience, qualifications and current salary

Rugby, Warwickshire

Full-Time

Are you a highly motivated, professional individual with experience of supporting people with a learning disability and autism to enjoy a full life? Do you have the skills, knowledge and positive values to be able to lead our team of Support Workers to deliver an effective, person-centred support service?

Lanchester Court is an exciting supported living complex for 17 adults between the ages of 18 – 65 who have a learning disability, mental health needs and/or autism and complex needs, including behaviours which challenge. The service consists of a mixture of self-contained, bungalows, and town-houses flats within walking distance of Rugby town centre. The Registered Manager will oversee the daily operation of the service ensuring a high standard of housing and support at all times.

Our focus is on providing person-centred, outcome focused support which enables people to lead fulfilling and valued lives, maintain their tenancies, participate in the local community, develop independent living skills and achieve their personal goals and desired outcomes. The Registered Manager will ensure that the service maximises positive outcomes and achieves the highest standards of service delivery, contract and CQC compliance. You will be responsible for all aspects of operational management, including:

Leading, managing and supervising a team of staff

Ensuring that caring and respectful personalised support is provided at all times

Achieving positive outcomes for all service users

Managing the accommodation and facilities effectively and ensuring that they are maintained to a high standard

Ensuring that the service is provided in accordance with the individual’s support plans, the service specification and CQC requirements

Maintaining excellent relationships with stakeholders and commissioners

This responsible senior role will require flexibility across the week and working time will include time working on shifts providing direct care and support and off rota management time. As the Registered Manager you will be expected to fully understand the needs of all service users and to act as a professional role model, coaching and mentoring staff. A high level of motivation and personal commitment is required along with demonstrable skills and experience in assessing needs and planning support, deploying and supervising staff and working effectively with stakeholders.

You will ensure that staff encourage and support people to express their aspirations, make choices, develop skills and actively participate in planning the support they need. To achieve this you will also be expected to work professionally alongside the multi-disciplinary team and communicate positively with families, carers and friends. You will support in maintaining the overall quality of the service, ensuring that it conforms with CQC essential standards of care.

A relevant degree or vocational qualification in health or social care is required. In return we will offer you good conditions of service, on-going professional development, supportive management and prospects for future career development.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

