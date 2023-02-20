Weekend Support Worker - Creative Support

Weekend Support Worker

Job Reference: 58798

Posted: Wednesday 8th February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 28th February 2023

Up to £10.20 per hour

Rugby, Warwickshire

Part-Time

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national not-for-profit social care provider, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are recruiting proactive, motivated, and professional Weekend Support Workers to provide person centred support at our brand new purpose built supported living service. Lanchester Court, Rugby is an exciting new build supported living complex for 16 people, consisting of a mixture of self-contained, bungalows, and town-houses flats within walking distance of Rugby town centre. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

You will be supporting service users with a vast range of support needs. These can include mental health needs such as: psychosis, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm, personality disorders. Physical disabilities, alcohol and substance misuse, Autism, brain injuries, Epilepsy, Health needs, visual and hearing impairments and learning disabilities as well.

You will be supporting the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities.

What we offer…

In return for your commitment, Creative Support offers a wide range of employee benefits, specialised training through its internal training academy, and will support you to develop within your role and in forward planning your future career.

This is a perfect opportunity for those seeking to progress in the health and social care sector as we also offer the QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care level 2 – 5, dependent on job role.

Whilst previous experience in a similar role may be advantageous, we encourage people with the right values, aptitude and passion to apply. Full training offered.

Our range of benefits to ensure job satisfaction includes:

• A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

• Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

• Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

• Free employee support programme

• All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

• Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures. We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

To apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/weekend-support-worker-5/