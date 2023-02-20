Senior Support Worker - Creative Support

Senior Support Worker

Job Reference: 58796

Posted: Wednesday 8th February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 28th February 2023

Up to £10.80 per hour

Rugby, Warwickshire

Full-Time

Creative Support is a national, fast growing not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. We are currently looking to add a Senior Support Worker to our team in Rugby, Warwickshire.

We are recruiting proactive, motivated, and professional Senior Support Workers to provide person centred support at our supported living service in Rugby. You will be supporting service users with a vast range of support needs. These can include mental health needs such as: psychosis, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm, personality disorders. Physical disabilities, alcohol and substance misuse, Autism, brain injuries, Epilepsy, Health needs, visual and hearing impairments and learning disabilities as well.

You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities whilst enabling them to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life.

Lanchester Court is an exciting new build supported living complex for 17 people, consisting of a mixture of self-contained, bungalows, and town-houses flats within walking distance of Rugby town centre. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

Senior Support Worker Duties:

– Develop and sustain warm and trusting relationships with service users.

– Enable service users to gain independence, confidence and competence in areas such as: social skills/relationships, personal care and hygiene, daily living and many more.

– Monitor, review and evaluate protocols for people with complex needs in line with person centred plans.

– Assist service users in the administration and monitoring of prescribed medication following the Scheme’s Medication Policy.

– Offer support and supervision to junior staff, relief staff, students and volunteers as appropriate, under direction of the Supported Living Manager

You must have at least one years’ experience in supporting people with a learning disability. Full training offered.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

• Free 24/7 counselling and employee support programme

• Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate

• Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave. With a choice of weekly or monthly pay

• Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

• All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out of hour’s teams

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures. We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

To apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/senior-support-worker-49/