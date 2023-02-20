Support Coordinator - Creative Support

Support Coordinator

Job Reference: 64547

Posted: Tuesday 14th February 2023

Closing Date: Wednesday 1st March 2023

Up to £11.70 per hour

Rugby, Warwickshire

Full-Time

Lanchester Court is an exciting new build supported living complex for 17 people, consisting of a mixture of self-contained, bungalows, and town-houses flats within walking distance of Rugby town centre. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

We are seeking to recruit a Support Co-ordinator to co-ordinate staff support across the properties. You must be confident, warm, highly motivated and committed to providing an excellent supported living service. You will have previous relevant experience, knowledge and a good understanding of working with people with a learning disability who have complex needs. You will have experience of support planning, person-centred planning and the use of positive behaviour support strategies. You will need to demonstrate a commitment to using person-centred thinking and approaches in your work to achieve the best outcomes for the people we support.

You will manage and deploy staff effectively to meet the needs of service users, taking into account their personalised schedules and activity plans. You must be professional and able to act as a role model, leading your team by example to ‘go the extra mile’ to support service users.

You will be patient, professional and well organised with excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. You will be able to liaise proactively and effectively with social workers and other members of the multi-disciplinary team.

You will build warm, trusting relationships with service users and their families.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

Free 24/7 counselling and employee support programme,

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out of hours teams

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

To apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/support-coordinator-12/