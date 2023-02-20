Senior Support Worker - Creative Support

Senior Support Worker

Job Reference: 63343

Posted: Friday 3rd February 2023

Closing Date: Monday 20th February 2023

Up to £10.80 per hour

Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester

Full-Time

Do you have positive values along with commitment and expertise so that you can make a difference to the lives of individuals with learning disabilities in Bidford-on-Avon?

We pride ourselves on being able to offer unique and individualised person centred active support services that are stimulating, enjoyable and motivational. Our aim is to support people with learning disabilities and associated needs to explore life opportunities, build and develop upon their unique skills, promote choice and independence, and achieve what is important to them.

We are looking for a knowledgeable, resourceful and energetic senior support worker who will work alongside the supported living manager in achieving our aims. You must be enthusiastic about the provision of services for individuals and have a good insight into current thinking and practice in the field.

You must have skills in positive communication and engagement and will be able to demonstrate unconditional positive regard for the people we support. You will also have skills in the assessment of needs along with positive and proactive risk management so that support planning for individuals demonstrates an active and fulfilling life with an emphasis on a ‘can do’ approach. You will have a choice of weekly or monthly pay.

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/senior-support-worker-11/