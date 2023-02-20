Relief Support Worker - Creative Support

Relief Support Worker

Job Reference: 64412

Posted: Wednesday 8th February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 28th February 2023

£10.00 per hour

Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester

Relief/Bank

Creative Support is a national, fast growing not-for-profit organisation providing support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. We are currently looking to add a Relief Support Worker to our team in Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire.

We are currently recruiting warm, flexible and motivated Relief Support Workers to provide person centred support to people living at our bespoke development in Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire. At this Warwickshire Learning Disability Service in Bidford-on-Avon, we support people in their own tenancies by delivering a modern, comfortable and safe environment for individuals to thrive within. Some of the people we support may also have additional complex physical or other health and social needs.

Relief Support Worker:

You will be supporting the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, person-centred ongoing care and support,

Work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life,

Inspire the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities,

Be willing to work flexibly according to the needs of the service,

To enable service users to become as independent as possible and to grow in confidence, competence and personal effectiveness in areas such as: social skills/relationships, personal care, daily living skills and many more!

Experience is essential for this role. Creative Support is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to delivering local high quality care through a well-established and supported local work force.

As a Creative Support Bank Staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country and provides information on the service and shifts, including directions. You will be paid weekly.

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

