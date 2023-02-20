Team Leader - Creative Support

Team Leader

Job Reference: 64382

Posted: Tuesday 7th February 2023

Closing Date: Wednesday 22nd February 2023

Up to £12.25 per hour

Stratford and Alcester, Warwickshire

Full-Time

We are looking for an outstanding team leader to join our management team working across our Warwickshire services. We require a dynamic, motivated, pro-active and well-organised individual who has knowledge and experience in the field of learning disabilities. You will have experience of working in CQC regulated services and experience of line management of a small team.

This role offers unique and challenging opportunities bringing great job satisfaction to those who are looking to make a positive difference to the lives of others. We provide relevant training including accredited health and social care diplomas through our own training academy. In addition to opportunities for personal and career development we offer good conditions of service and a supportive, hands-on management culture.

This is a role which can be enjoyed by people who are committed to making a positive difference, including experienced care workers, graduates and people looking for a stimulating career path into social care. The role will require you to work both on and off rota, leading by example and leading support staff to deliver exceptional care.

In return we offer a wide range of benefits including:

QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care Level 3 and 5

Free life assurance

Pension with company contribution

Highly serviced employee advice line

A range of employee discounts

Choice of weekly or monthly pay.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/team-leader-7/