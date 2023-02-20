Relief Support Worker - Creative Support

Relief Support Worker

Job Reference: 62533

Posted: Thursday 9th February 2023

Closing Date: Monday 27th February 2023

£10.00 per hour

Napton, Warwick

Full-Time/Part-Time

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national third sector social care organisation, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are looking to recruit warm, flexible and motivated Relief Support Workers to provide person centred support to people with learning disabilities living at our bespoke development in Warwick. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies; the innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

Some of the people we support may have additional complex physical or other health and social care needs. You will be assisting the tenants within our Warwick service to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support which will include providing respectful personal care and support with household tasks. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling them to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will inspire the people we support to participate in opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities in Warwick.

This is a Relief Support Worker position which is ideal for fitting around personal commitments, study or caring responsibilities. Previous care experience is essential for our relief roles.

As a Creative Support Bank Staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country and provides information on the service and shifts, including directions. You will be paid weekly.

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK

To learn more, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/relief-support-worker-26/