Female Support Worker - Creative Support

Female Support Worker

Job Reference: 66245

Posted: Monday 13th February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 28th February 2023

Up to £10.20 per hour based on experience and qualifications

Warwick, Warwickshire

Part-Time

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national third sector social care organisation, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are looking to recruit warm, flexible and motivated Support Workers to provide person centred support to people living at a bespoke development in Warwick. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

Some of the people we support may have additional complex physical or other health and social needs. Our Support Workers support the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities.

What we offer…

In return for your commitment, Creative Support offers a wide range of employee benefits, specialised training through its internal training academy, and will support you to develop within your role and in forward planning your future career.

This is a perfect opportunity for those seeking to progress in the health and social care sector as we also offer the QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care level 2 – 5, dependent on job role.

Whilst previous experience in a similar role may be advantageous, we encourage people with the right values, aptitude and passion to apply. Full training offered. You will have a choice of weekly or monthly pay.

A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

Free employee support programme

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

Creative Support is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to delivering local high quality care through a well-established and supported local work force. This role is exempt from the Equalities Act 2010.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

Gender is considered to be an occupational requirement – Equality Act 2010

To learn more, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/female-support-worker-30/