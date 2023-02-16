Senior Support Worker - Creative Support

Job Reference: 61504

Posted: Wednesday 8th February 2023

Closing Date: Thursday 23rd February 2023

Up to £10.80 per hour based on experience

Warwick, Warwickshire

Full-Time

Do you have positive values along with commitment and expertise so that you can make a difference to the lives of individuals with learning disabilities in the Warwick area?

Napton House (Wharf Street) is a large, modern building comprising of 15 flats providing Supported Living opportunities for people with a learning disability, physical disability, complex needs and autism. We pride ourselves on being able to offer unique and individualised person centred active support services that are stimulating, enjoyable and motivational. Our aim is to support people with learning disabilities and associated needs to explore life opportunities, build and develop upon their unique skills, promote choice and independence, and achieve what is important to them.

We are looking for a knowledgeable, resourceful and energetic senior support worker who will work alongside the supported living manager in achieving our aims. You must be enthusiastic about the provision of services for individuals and have a good insight into current thinking and practice in the field.

You must have skills in positive communication and engagement and will be able to demonstrate unconditional positive regard for the people we support. You will also have skills in the assessment of needs along with positive and proactive risk management so that support planning for individuals demonstrates an active and fulfilling life with an emphasis on a ‘can do’ approach. You will have a choice of weekly or monthly pay.

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

Application Instructions:

In order to apply, please read the job description and then complete the online application form using the links above.

You can also download a copy of our application form using the links above. Completed Application Forms must be submitted to our Head Office address (below) or emailed to recruitment@creativesupport.co.uk to be considered for the vacancy. If you have not received a response to your application within 10 working days of the closing date please accept this as notification of an unsuccessful application. Unsuccessful applicants must wait 6 months before reapplying.

If you require any advice on completing your application form, please call us on 0161 236 0829.

Recruitment Department, Creative Support Ltd, Wellington House, 131 Wellington Road South, Stockport, SK1 3TS

To Apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/senior-support-worker-39/