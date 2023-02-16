Female Waking Night Support Worker (Creative Support)

Job Reference: 66188

Posted: Tuesday 14th February 2023

Closing Date: Wednesday 1st March 2023

£10.25 per hour

Warwick, Warwickshire

Full-Time/Part-Time

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national third sector social care organisation, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are looking to recruit warm, flexible and motivated Support Workers to provide person centred support to people living at a bespoke development in Warwick. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies – this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

Some of the people we support may have additional complex physical or other health and social needs. Our Waking Night Support Workers support the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within their local communities.

What we offer…

In return for your commitment, Creative Support offers a wide range of employee benefits, specialised training through its internal training academy, and will support you to develop within your role and in forward planning your future career.

This is a perfect opportunity for those seeking to progress in the health and social care sector as we also offer the QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care level 2 – 5, dependent on job role.

Whilst previous experience in a similar role may be advantageous, we encourage people with the right values, aptitude and passion to apply. Full training offered.

Our range of benefits to ensure job satisfaction includes:

A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

Free employee support programme

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

Choice of weekly or monthly pay

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

Creative Support is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to delivering local high quality care through a well-established and supported local work force. ‘Gender is considered to be an occupational requirement – Equality Act 2010’

We are a passionate, inclusive and anti-racist organisation. We embrace diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds and cultures. As a Disability Confident Employer we welcome applications from people with a disability, and as a proud Stonewall Diversity Champion we actively encourage applications from the LGBT+ community.

We would encourage you to apply to us even if you have not yet had your COVID 19 vaccine. You will be required to have your first COVID 19 vaccine prior to your interview and your second vaccine before you start work with us. This time will be used to complete post interview recruitment checks. Applicants who are unable to receive the vaccination on medical grounds are still welcome to apply with provision of their official NHS COVID pass letter of medical exemption.

We can only accept applications from candidates who are located in and eligible to work within the UK.

We will be interviewing for this role as suitable applications are received and may close this role before the closing date upon a successful candidate being appointed.

Application Instructions:

In order to apply, please read the job description and then complete the online application form using the links above.

You can also download a copy of our application form using the links above. Completed Application Forms must be submitted to our Head Office address (below) or emailed to recruitment@creativesupport.co.uk to be considered for the vacancy. If you have not received a response to your application within 10 working days of the closing date please accept this as notification of an unsuccessful application. Unsuccessful applicants must wait 6 months before reapplying.

If you require any advice on completing your application form, please call us on 0161 236 0829.

Recruitment Department, Creative Support Ltd, Wellington House, 131 Wellington Road South, Stockport, SK1 3TS

To Apply, please visit: https://www.creativesupport.co.uk/job/female-waking-night-support-worker-21/