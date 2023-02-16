Service Manager - Creative Support

Job Reference: 62460

Posted: Friday 3rd February 2023

Closing Date: Tuesday 21st February 2023

Up to £36,055 per annum based on experience and qualifications

Warwickshire, West Midlands

Full-Time

We require an experienced manager to lead a committed and experienced staff team to deliver person centred support to up to 53 service users who live across 5 services in Warwickshire. The services are located in: Warwick, Rugby, Strafford Upon Avon, Bidford and Alcester. The service enables people with learning disabilities to develop skills, stay well and enjoy an active lifestyle,

The Role

As the Service Manager you will be responsible for the overall delivery and management of the service and for ensuring that contract requirements and CQC quality standards are met. Specific duties and responsibilities will include:

Direct Management of the Registered Managers and Managers at each site

Lead on ongoing active recruitment and retention plans to support the area with sufficient staffing resources

Deployment of staff to meet individual needs and preferences within available resources

Supervision, coaching, performance management and support of staff, volunteers and students on placement

Responding to referrals, undertaking initial assessments of need and leading on the allocations panel

Ensuing all service users have a co-produced plan of support and a designated Key Worker

Ensuring there are clear goals and expected outcomes for each tenant with a defined path to enable each individual to reach their goals

Co-ordinating a programme of regular person-centred reviews which put each person’s views and unique journey at the heart of planning and decision making

Working closely with local multi-disciplinary teams and community based agencies to provide holistic support

Maintaining high standards of environmental safety/quality and ensuring a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere

Facilitate service user engagement, involvement and peer support

You will provide excellent customer care and proactively communicate with stakeholders in respect of risk management and the care and welfare of the people we support. You will have a strong ethical duty of care and a commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

This post will suit you if you are seeking the opportunity to use your skills and knowledge of individuals with varying levels of learning disabilities whilst developing a career in social care management. You will also enjoy positive, professional relationships with the multi-disciplinary team.

Qualities Required

Applicants will be able to demonstrate warmth, compassion and unconditional positive regard for the people we support and will be able to develop trusting relationships based on empathy and respect. You will have the skills and personal qualities to be able to engage people in meaningful planning and therapeutic activities. You will be expected to work collaboratively and professionally with the people we support, their families and health professionals/agencies.

You will need an up-to-date understanding of CQC Key Lines Of Enquiry, You will demonstrate knowledge of the MCA, DOLs and the care standards. You will have the knowledge and skills to ensure the safe management and administration of medicines.

You will be hard working, resilient and reflective with the ability to accept supervision and be accountable for your own practice. Good written and verbal communication skills are essential along with the practical skills required to plan and organize care and support delivery. You will be required to be flexible, working some shifts on a rota system which may include evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

You will have some experience of supervising/managing staff and resources. A relevant health or social care qualification (such as RMN/DipSW, degree or NVQ Level 4/5) is essential. You must be well organized, professional and credible with colleagues from the multi-disciplinary team. You will be able to demonstrate leadership ability and management competencies. The ability to organise your own time effectively and manage professional relationships is essential. A commitment to your own continuous professional development is essential. Creative Support has obtained investors in people silver status and you will receive ongoing training regarding the client group you work with and up to date training regarding changes to the law and governing social care.

We do not accept CV as a form of application, applicants must submit a completed Creative Support application form which can be requested or downloaded via the listed methods. An enhanced DBS check is required, which we pay for. Creative Support is not a recruitment sourcing agency; all employees are directly employed by our organisation. We do not accept cold calls or sales/marketing contact from recruitment candidate sourcing/advertising agencies. Upon receipt of your application we will email you a confirmation of receipt. If you do not receive this confirmation email please contact us via telephone or email. Contact information can be found on our company website.

We can only accept application from candidates who are located in and eligible to work in the UK.

Application Instructions:

In order to apply, please read the job description and then complete the online application form using the links above.

You can also download a copy of our application form using the links above. Completed Application Forms must be submitted to our Head Office address (below) or emailed to recruitment@creativesupport.co.uk to be considered for the vacancy. If you have not received a response to your application within 10 working days of the closing date please accept this as notification of an unsuccessful application. Unsuccessful applicants must wait 6 months before reapplying.

If you require any advice on completing your application form, please call us on 0161 236 0829.

Recruitment Department, Creative Support Ltd, Wellington House, 131 Wellington Road South, Stockport, SK1 3TS

