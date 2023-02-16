Care Assistants (Meadow View Care Centre)

Meadow View Close Off Wharrage Road, Alcester, B49 6PR

We are recruiting for Care Assistants at Meadow View – no experience required as full training will be provided!

We are looking for caring and friendly individuals with great listening skills and a good heart to join our team.

We offer various shifts including part time, full time, days and nights and bank contracts, part time cook 2 hours Apply by sending your CV to recruitment@prime-life.co.uk or call us on:

01789 766739 for an application form.

Published: 16th February 2023

