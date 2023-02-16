Support Workers - Rugby (Care Through the Millennium)

We offer fantastic opportunities supporting Younger Adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

Whether you have experience within the care sector, or you fancy a career change, CTTM can support you with the training and guidance to enable you to make a difference to vulnerable people's lives by joining a team of people just like you.

This work can be life-changing in more ways than one. Many of our team members joined CTTM with no previous experience, and have now achieved qualifications and promotions into management.

Your day supporting the Services Users might include:

Going to the gym, a football match or access other community activities

Support with domestic chores

Choosing and wrap a present for a family member

Finding some good recipes, make a shopping list and go shopping

Maintaining their personal hygiene prompting and supporting as necessary

Maintaining relationships with family and friends

Support with attending college, voluntary work or placements

In return, we offer:

Pay rates from £9.63 up to £10.00 per hour

Opportunity to earn a tax-free bonus

Excellent training and qualifications available

Rewards scheme and 'Refer a Friend' bonus

Pension scheme and employee assistance programme

Access to the Blue Light discount card

Limited part-time and 30-hour contracts

Shift Patterns

We have various permanent shifts on offer.

You'll work an average of 42 hours per week over a two-week period (this will include working weekends and bank holidays).

Week one: 3 x 12 hour shifts

Week two: 4 x 12 hour shifts

Requirements

You'll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

You'll also need an enhance DBS check.

If you'd like to find out more, call 0121 433 5666 or email recruitment@cttm.co.uk

To apply, please visit: https://www.cttm-supportworkers.com/