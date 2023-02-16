Care Assistant Stratford-upon-Avon (Helping Hands)

Care Assistant

£11.35 per hour

Permanent, Full Time, Part Time

Stratford-upon-Avon

At Helping Hands, we’ve been providing home care for over 30 years, so we know what it takes to deliver exceptional care. But we also take care of our own – those who go above and beyond every single day for our customers.

Our care assistants have a varied role that ranges from providing companionship and going on days out with customers through to helping with personal care and housekeeping. If you’re looking for a job that can be flexible around your lifestyle, has guaranteed pay and involves doing something that genuinely makes a difference, look no further.

There are a variety of shift patterns available to you, whether you want to work mornings, afternoons, evenings or weekends, we've got something to suit you and your lifestyle.

At Helping Hands, we can offer the following benefits for our care assistants:

Guaranteed Pay Contract – consistent pay for an agreed number of hours every month, whether we give you care calls or not

– consistent pay for an agreed number of hours every month, whether we give you care calls or not Above the industry average for pay , depending on location

, depending on location Paid mileage of 35p per mile between calls

between calls Swift start process – providing you have Right to Work in the UK and an Adult First Check, begin working for us straight away

– providing you have Right to Work in the UK and an Adult First Check, begin working for us straight away Early Pay app – request up to 50% of your pay in advance of pay day

– request up to 50% of your pay in advance of pay day FREE Blue Light card – national discount card for hundreds of retailers

– national discount card for hundreds of retailers Enhanced bank holiday pay rates

Generous Refer a Friend scheme with easy app access

with easy app access Support to complete nationally recognised qualifications including your Care Certificate and NVQs

Our carers are directly employed by us giving you access to holiday entitlement and our pension scheme

Our Guaranteed Pay Contract is an industry first, and we believe this will help you to agree on hours that suit you and get paid consistently every month. But if you’d prefer to have a zero-hours contract because it suits your lifestyle, that’s fine too. Our branch care managers will discuss your working preferences with you.

Being a care assistant means you need to be adaptable, personable but ultimately put others first. Your role will include:

Providing companionship

Helping with personal care

Helping with mobility around the home

Overseeing medication and providing medical support

Helping with housework such as cleaning and vacuuming

Preparing and cooking meals

Running errands such as food shopping or picking up prescriptions

All we need from you is the desire to care for others, we can teach you the rest. Working as a care assistant isn’t always the easiest job, but we promise that it will be one of the most rewarding.

To apply, please visit: https://jobs.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk/jobs/?-in-stratford-upon-avon-5857/