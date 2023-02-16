Kitchen Assistant (Thurlaston Meadows Care Home)

Thurlaston Meadows Care Home is set in the small village of Thurlaston Nr Dunchurch Rugby. We are passionate about delivering first class care to our residents, and we are looking for passionate and enthusiastic member to join our catering team . No experience required as we will provide full training to all new starters. This job requires alternative weekend work.

Job Description

To assist under the supervision of the Chefs in the preparation and serving of meals for the food delivery and presentation, including meal trays are of an acceptable standard.

Ensure the layout of the dining room is a welcoming atmosphere with fully laid tables and residents, guests, staff and visitors.

To assist in the clearing away of meals and trays.

Ensure you know the correct procedures for the safe handling, storage and preparation of food and drinks.

Shift times are 08:00-16:00 and 11:00 to 19:00. This position involves alternative weekend working.

Benefits

Company events

Company pension

Discounted or free food

On-site parking

Store discount

Free training

Free uniforms

Rota’s are done 4 weeks in advance

Wellness program

To apply, please visit: https://www.thurlastonmeadows.com/careers-jobs/