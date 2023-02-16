Senior Carer (Thurlaston Meadows Care Home)

Thurlaston Meadows Care Home is set in the small village of Thurlaston Nr Dunchurch Rugby. We are passionate about delivering first class care to our residents. We are currently looking for passionate and enthusiastic Senior Carers to join our friendly team. As a Senior Carer you’ll be fully trained in medicine management, and you will be responsible for giving out medication to our residents. This job requirers you to work 12 hour shifts and requires you to work alternative weekends.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

To assist the residents who need help with all aspects of daily living.

Giving out medication to residents using our Electronic Medication system

To promote the mental and physical well-being of residents through talking to them, taking them out and sharing with them in activities such as reading, writing, hobbies and recreation.

To maintain a clean and safe environment ensuring adherence to the Homes standard of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control at all times.

To promote and adhere to the Health & Safety Policy designed to protect all staff, residents and visitors from known hazards.

To actively be involved in the training programme and teaching of junior staff.

To ensure that unnecessary damage to the building and contents is not caused by careless movement of residents’ wheelchairs etc.

Participate in staff and residents’ meetings.

Attend one Fire Lecture annually.

Attend training activities as appropriate.

To report faulty equipment and/or damage caused within the Home.

Assist in keeping meaningful residents’ records.

To maintain confidentiality at all times.

To undertake any other duties which are considered appropriate from time to time.

Benefits

NVQ level 2 & 3 training provided for free

Free training provided

Free uniforms

Free refreshments

Free meals

On-site parking

Company events & social hours

Rota’s are done 4 week in advance and are accessed through an app.

Employee discount scheme to multiple store’s

Wellness program

To apply, please visit: https://www.thurlastonmeadows.com/careers-jobs/