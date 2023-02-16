Care Assistant (Thurlaston Meadows Care Home)

Thurlaston Meadows Care Home is set in the small village of Thurlaston Nr Dunchurch Rugby. We are passionate about delivering first class care to our residents, and we are looking for caring and enthusiastic carer’s to join our warm and friendly existing team. No experience required as we will provide full training to all new starters.

SUMMARY OF ROLE

To help in the care to the resident’s physical environment and the general day to day activities of the Home. To actively participate with other members of staff, in meeting the personal needs of residents, respecting the dignity of the individual and promoting independence. Job requires you to work alternative weekends.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

To assist the residents who need help with all aspects of daily living.

To take appropriate levels of care when handling property belonging to residents.

To promote the mental and physical well-being of residents through talking to them, taking them out and sharing with them in activities such as reading, writing, hobbies and recreation.

To maintain a clean and safe environment ensuring adherence to the Homes standard of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control at all times.

Benefits

Free NVQ level 2 & 3 training provided

Free Uniforms

Free Refreshments

Free Meals

Free Parking

Rota’s done 4 weeks in advance and accessed through an app

Store discounts

Wellness program

To apply, please visit: https://www.thurlastonmeadows.com/careers-jobs/