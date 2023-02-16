Day centre Support Worker/Carer MON - SAT (Avon Support - Stratford-upon-Avon)

Avon Support are recruiting support workers to work across our day centre service supporting adults with learning and physical disabilities in Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37. We are small, friendly, and supportive team who put the people that we support at the centre of everything we do.

Do you enjoy the following ….

Art & crafts, cooking, swimming, drama, bowling, going to the gym, cinema and bowling or having a drink out with your friends?!

Are you enthusiastic, self-motivated, have a positive outlook on life and a desire to provide first class support to people using our service?!

If the answer is YES, then we have full and part time vacancies which might be right for you and the people we support!

By joining us you will receive:

· Competitive rate of pay

· Full comprehensive induction & training

· Agreed pattern of work allowing you to maintain a good work life balance

· Company funded DBS

· 31 days annual leave

· Company Pension Scheme

· Additional employee benefits such as discounted use of private leisure facilities

The refer a friend scheme is worth £200 in total. This is split £100 after the person has worked 100 hours and then another £100 when they have passed probation (6 months usually).

Experience is not essential as we will provide a range of training and development opportunities as well as career progression.

About the role:

You will be supporting people to develop their life skills and independence. The people we support have a variety of complex needs and disabilities. A typical day may include supporting individuals with their personal care, medications as well as with their hobbies & interests and encouraging people to develop their independence skills. You will work with individuals, families, and care managers to implement and deliver care and support following a person-centred approach. We support to individuals to identify personal goals and understand their aspirations in life and work alongside them and the wider team to achieve these outcomes. When supporting people within our day centre, we you need to be able plan and lead sessions that encourage learning and skills development but that are fun and engaging too!

In addition to our day centre, we organise various trips out as we have our own mini bus and often attend concerts, bowling, have meals out as well as lots more!! All out trips are suggested and decided by the people who use our service.

Our Expectations:

We require you to be a team player with a positive outlook and flexible approach. Maintain high standards of personal and professional behaviour and be an excellent communicator who can understand that communication is more than just words and that sometimes behaviours displayed can be a communication form but most importantly you will need to have a passion for providing the very highest levels of support to people!!!

If this sounds like something you would enjoy, we would love to hear from yo

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: Up to £10.90 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company pension

Flexitime

Referral programme

Day range:

Every weekend

Monday to Friday

Physical setting:

Day centre

Shift:

10 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Work Location: On the road

Reference ID: avdcsw001

To Apply, please visit: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Avon-Support-1/jobs?jk=4297ef4a1dcb3afb&start=0