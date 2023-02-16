Learning Disability Support Worker (Avon Support - Stratford-upon-Avon)

Avon Support are recruiting support workers to work in our supported living services supporting adults with learning and physical disabilities in Stratford-upon-Avon and surrounding areas, some of which are in rural locations. We are small, friendly, and supportive team who put the people that we support at the centre of everything we do.

Do you enjoy the following ….

Art & crafts, cooking, swimming, drama, bowling, going to the gym, cinema and bowling or having a drink out with your friends?!

Are you enthusiastic, self-motivated, have a positive outlook on life and a desire to provide first class support to people using our service?!

If the answer is YES, then we have full and part time vacancies which might be right for you and the people we support!

By joining us you will receive:

· Competitive rate of pay

· Full comprehensive induction & training

· Agreed pattern of work allowing you to maintain a good work life balance

· Company funded DBS

· 31 days annual leave

· Company Pension Scheme

· Additional employee benefits such as discounted use of private leisure facilities

· sleep ins paid at £72 per night

· The refer a friend scheme is worth £200 in total. This is split £100 after the person has worked 100 hours and then another £100 when they have passed probation (6 months usually).

About the role:

You will be supporting people in their own homes with shared tenancies as part of a small team. Each of our services have 3 to 4 individuals living together who have care and support needs that require someone on hand 24 hours a day to ensure their needs are met and they are safe but also to support them with day-to-day activities.

The people we support have a variety of care needs and disabilities and we develop our staff teams to match the people’s personalities that they are supporting.

A typical day may include supporting individuals with their personal care, medication, health, and wellbeing, attending appointment, domestic and daily living tasks, pursuing their hobbies & interests at home and in the community, maintain friendships and relationships and encouraging people to live independently encouraging freedom, choice and control over their own lives. You will need to be able to work with individuals, families, care managers and health colleagues to develop, implement and deliver care and support following a person-centred approach. You will be helping the people we support to identify personal goals and understand their aspirations in life and work alongside them and the wider team to achieve these outcomes.

Our Expectations:

We ask for a few things in return, these are that you are a team player with a positive outlook and flexible approach. Maintain high standards of personal and professional behaviour and be an excellent communicator who can understand that communication is more than just words and that sometimes behaviours displayed can be a communication form but most importantly you will need to have a passion for providing the very highest levels of support to people!!!

Company description:

Avon Support is an organisation borne out of personal experience and a desire to follow a different, fresh approach to the provision of Outreach Services for people with learning disabilities and/or physical disabilities / complex and multiple needs. We have vast first-hand experience of what living with, assisting, and supporting someone with disabilities is about and we understand what is important for the individual and their family. Our Ethos is based on “The wealth of personal, hands-on experience will stand us in good stead, and I feel that our approach, which is to be one of always ‘delivering a quality person-centred service’ where the customer and their family’s aspirations

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: Up to £10.90 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company pension

Flexitime

Referral programme

Day range:

Every weekend

Monday to Friday

Physical setting:

Residential home

Shift:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Overnight shift

Experience:

CARE WORK: 1 year (required)

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence (required)

Work Location: On the road

Reference ID: AVSL001

To Apply, please visit: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Avon-Support-1/jobs?jk=0cb7c8d8e529a7ca&start=0