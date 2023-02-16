Personal Assistant/Support Worker (Avon Support - Leamington Spa)

location: Rural area of Stratford upon Avon

Would you like a job where going to the theatre, bowling, and socialising are as much a part of the role as the care?

Avon Support, want you to build up a long-term relationship with the person you’re supporting, becoming a vital part of their dedicated team and enabling them to get the most out of their life.

If so, we are looking for experienced female assistant to support a 32yr old lady with cerebral palsy living in her own home in Welford.

She is an outgoing, bubbly and chatty lady, who wants her assistant to have similar fun and friendly personalities, so a big smile is essential.

Her interests include watching shows at the theatre, especially musicals (a great singing voice is not a required for the role!), cooking/baking (you don’t have to be Mary Berry!), bowling, going out to the cinema and all things Disney!

Previous care experience (including moving and handling and epilepsy management) would be an advantage, as the role will include personal care, use of hoists, wheelchairs and other Specialist equipment, including a wheelchair adapted vehicle (full driving licence required) and the giving of various forms of medication. Though full training will be provided, the most important thing is a can-do attitude and a great sense of humour

Benefits/Package

Industry and bespoke training plan – tailored to meet the needs of the individuals you support

Additional online development training available at no additional cost

Career Development Opportunities

Full Support and Supervision

Mileage reimbursement

Flexible work patterns

sleep ins between 10pm-7am - paid at £82

shifts between 7am- 10pm

2-week fixed rota

The refer a friend scheme is worth £200 in total. This is split £100 after the person has worked 100 hours and then another £100 when they have passed probation (6 months usually).

Company description:

Avon Support is an organisation borne out of personal experience and a desire to follow a different, fresh approach to the provision of Outreach Services for people with learning disabilities and/or physical disabilities / complex and multiple needs. We have vast first-hand experience of what living with, assisting, and supporting someone with disabilities is about and we understand what is important for the individual and their family. Our Ethos is based on “The wealth of personal, hands-on experience will stand us in good stead, and I feel that our approach, which is to be one of always ‘delivering a quality person-centred service’ where the customer and their family’s aspirations, needs and wishes are adhered to and respected, will be a highly successful approach. Today, Avon Support is proud to provide a quality and sustainable service, and this is recognised, with an good CQC rating

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: Up to £10.90 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company pension

Flexitime

Referral programme

Day range:

Every weekend

Monday to Friday

Physical setting:

Residential home

Shift:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Overnight shift

Experience:

CARE WORK: 1 year (required)

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence (required)

Work Location: On the road

Reference ID: AVSK002

To Apply, please visit: https://uk.indeed.com/cmp/Avon-Support-1/jobs?jk=4afc524775b1f982&start=0