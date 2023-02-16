Support Worker - Bulkington

Do you have a caring nature? Are you looking to make a difference to people's lives? Do you want to work in an environment where no two days are the same? Are you flexible with your working hours? Can you see yourself providing care to adults who need your support?

If you have answered a big YES to these questions we would love to hear from you.

At Turning Point, we support people with Learning Disabilities across England. As a Support Worker, you will make a real difference to residents' lives as you improve their daily living skills. Passionate about people, you will enjoy the scope and support to enhance your own life and career too, as you gain the experience and training you need to progress with us.

Where will I be working?

Our service in Bulkington provides a 24-hour residential facility in providing care for adults with Learning Disabilities and additional health issues. Staff will develop communication skills such as knowledge of signing and visual aids as the people we support are non-verbal.

We endeavour to create positive family relationships offering a good circle of support. There is a strong focus on supporting individuals' lives in a person centred way which includes various activities, shopping, managing own budgets and cooking. We tailor our services to enable people to be as independent as possible.

Training and Development

We offer training to all those who want to develop their skills and competencies not just in the care sector but in other areas too.

Level 2 and 3 Lead Adult Care Worker

Level 3 Operational Team Leader

Please note training will be offered after your probation period ends which is 6 months. Once you begin your training with us you will have your own coach who will support you through your programme.

Shift Patterns

This is a 24-hour service, therefore flexibility is essential. You will be working a range of shifts including early mornings, late evenings, waking nights, sleep-ins and some weekends.

Average potential earnings are £22,720 based on 37 hours.

*Potential average earnings are a culmination of colleagues working additional shifts and where applicable sleep ins**

** sleep ins are not required in all services

***not all colleagues will work overtime and therefore potential earnings will differ