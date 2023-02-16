Domiciliary Care Coordinator - Carers Trust Heart of England

Qualifications

Full Job Description

Our Practical Support Services provide help, assistance and support to enable people to live as independently as possible in their own home. We can support you with personal care, light domestic duties and shopping. We can also provide companionship, reassurance and help you to access opportunities within the community including supporting you to attend GP and hospital appointments, visits to the dentist, optician, hairdressers or place of worship

The role

This role will be supporting the Care Manager and regulated Care team to organize all aspects of Care Support Worker’s rotas adhering to all Carers Trust policies, especially those relating to equal opportunities, service user confidentiality and health and safety.

Main aims of the post

· To provide support to Care Support Workers.

· To organise all aspects of Care Support Worker’s Rotas using a rostering system

Duties to include

· To compile Carers Trust care plan specific to the individual service user.

· To maintained accurate service provision records, visiting service users to arrange new or revised services, to check on service delivery and ensuring a quality responsive service.

· To attend care plan meetings with social services and to report accurately on the meetings informing the care manager of the outcome.

· To plan the daily rotas. To manage rota system for regulated Care team across Coventry and Rugby.

· To supervise care support staff on a regular basis and to carry out spot checks as necessary.

· To provide “on call” out of hours cover for staff and service users as required on a rota basis.

· To assist the Care Manager in any other relevant tasks commensurate with the grade and in the absence of the Care Manager undertake those tasks which are necessary to ensure the efficient and continue operation of the service.

· To assist with administration/clerical duties as required.

· Any other duties at management discretion

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £21,400.00-£23,400.00 per year

Benefits:

Company pension

On-site parking

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

COVID-19 considerations:

PPE

Hybrid Working

Application question(s):

How many years Domicilary Care Coordinating Experience do you have?

Licence/Certification:

UK Driving Licence and Access to a Car (required)

Work Location: One location

To apply, please visit: https://uk.indeed.com/job/domiciliary-care-coordinator-3598bac59e999a1a