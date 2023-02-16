Care Worker Domiciliary - £250 Welcome Pmt - Carers Trust Heart of England

Qualifications

Driving Licence and Access to your own car (Required)

Full Job Description

Are you looking for a rewarding career in Care!!!

Do you drive and have access to a car?

Apply now!!!!

Our Practical Support Services provide help, assistance and support to enable people to live as independently as possible in their own home. We can support with personal care, light domestic duties and shopping. We can also provide companionship, reassurance and help to access opportunities within the community including supporting to attend GP and hospital appointments, visits to the dentist, optician, hairdressers or place of worship

We offer many benefits including a £250 joining bonus after completing 6 months successful probation and a £500 joining bonus after completing 12 mths successful ongoing employment.

We also offer a refer a friend scheme offering a £500 payment when the employee has completed their 6 month probationary period.

Employee Assistance Programme

Fantastic Mileage rates

Great Hourly rate

Generous Pension

Career progression within the company

Ongoing training

The role

We are looking for people with a passion for caring to join our existing team of dedicated Care Support Workers.

Your role as a Care Support Worker will encompass assisting people in their own homes with daily living tasks, personal care and provide befriending services, assisting people recovering from an illness or after discharge from hospital. Offer shopping and domestic support and enable family carers to have some much-needed respite time whilst you care for the person they look after with care needs.

We are looking for Care Support Workers to work a variety of shifts 7-2:30pm or 3-10:30pm that must include Alternate Weekends.

We hope to attract a diverse group of candidates. It’s important to us that our organisation is more diverse, so we encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities. We’re especially keen to hear from candidates from black and minority ethnic communities, who are currently under-represented.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Part-time hours: 16-30 per week

Salary: £10.00-£10.66 per hour

Benefits:

Casual dress

Employee discount

Referral programme

Sick pay

Store discount

Wellness programme

Day range:

Monday to Friday

Physical setting:

Homecare

Shift:

10 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

COVID-19 considerations:

Full PPE Supplied

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence and Access to your own car (required)

Work Location: One location

Reference ID: REG-CCW-Feb23

To apply, please visit: https://uk.indeed.com/job/care-worker-domiciliary-250-welcome-pmt-91ae03352011f65f