CARE ASSISTANT, NIGHTS (Low Furlong)

Care Assistant

ROLE Care

SALARY £10.00 Per Hour

TYPE Permanent - Full Time

LOCATION Shipston-on-Stour

As a Care Assistant with Runwood Homes, you will help residents enjoy each day and ensure they receive the highest quality care that they so deserve. You will assist with discreet personal care and enjoy daily life together within a safe, clean, and homely setting, providing support, reassurance, and companionship. It is a chance to bring your dedication and compassion to a fulfilling environment and share magical moments and memories. Every day will be different, so you can expect work that is both varied and highly rewarding.

About the role:

Our diverse and inclusive group of carers share a prevailing passion to make a difference to the lives of our residents. You too could be part of our committed team promoting independence in a safe, comfortable, and caring environment. Our home encourages involvement in a range of fun, stimulating and meaningful activities to put a smile on the faces of the people who we are privileged to work with.

You will go on a shift pattern which will include working weekends.

About you:

Experience is preferred but not essential as full training will be provided, your empathy and warm-hearted approach will shine through

Holding an NVQ Level 1 or 2 in Health and Social Care would be advantageous or a willingness to work towards this. We are able to support you in obtaining this qualification on a fully funded apprenticeship supplied by external providers.

You will have excellent communication skills with a can-do attitude and the compassion required to deliver the highest standard of person cantered care.

We do not simply go to work each day - we enter the home of some of the most wonderful people you could meet and help them live their lives to the full. Do not take our word for it, come and join us and see for yourself.

Benefits:

Comprehensive induction and ongoing paid training.

Quality, fully funded training to enhance your skills and develop your career.

Employee Assistance Scheme that is also available to your immediate family.

Access to various discounts, Travel, Restaurants, Days Out, Leisure.

28 days annual leave

Pension scheme

Free onsite parking

Covid-19 safety protocols in place:

Access to regular covid-19 testing

Quality PPE provided

High IPC and sanitisation standards

All appointments are subject to safer recruitment requirements to ensure the safeguarding of adults. All positions will involve appropriate checks and clearances.

CLOSING DATE

01-03-2023

To apply, please visit: https://www.runwoodcareers.co.uk/job-detail.html?jobid=198548