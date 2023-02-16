Support Worker CQC - 30hrs per week or Reserve (Longhurst Group)

Support Worker CQC - 30hrs per week or Reserve

Vacancy Salary£9.90 per hour

Vacancy LocationBullring/Perosnlisation-Nuneaton

The vacancy

Do you enjoy caring for others, knowing that the work you do really does help to improve the quality of life for people. If this sounds like you then you could be exactly who we are looking for. The Bullring based in Nuneaton is a shared house which provides both supported living and domiciliary care to individuals with learning difficulties. We are currently looking for 1 x 30hr and 1 x 20hr per week Support Worker and would also welcome applicants interested in reserve work.

As a 24/7 service we are now looking for a Support worker to join our friendly team. Working across a 7-day rota including weekdays, weekends, bank holidays and sleep in requirements, your work will be vital to ensure the safety and support of our customer base who have varying needs. This key role will also help the service to be prepared for the following day. This role will also include travelling to visit customers in the community so a vehicle would be required.

Whilst each day can be different you will be there to support our customers with areas such as domiciliary care, personal care, administering of medication and ensuring their safety. You will need to be comfortable using technology logging and reporting any issues to the Service Manager.

When you join us at the Bullring you will be an integral part of a small and friendly team, who will support your training to ensure you are successful in your role.

You’ll be a good communicator and able to provide emotional support to our customers through uncertainty; ensuring they feel comfortable and secure through offering support, advice, and guidance.

You’ll be happy to provide personal care to male and female customers and ideally have studied or be studying towards your level 3 care certificate. Confident, reliable, and motivated by seeing your customers being supported with Dignity are the supportive qualities you will need.

If you're new to care, we'll introduce and equip you with both the academic knowledge and practical experience to build your career in the care sector. You will have the opportunity to explore studying care certificates and take advantage of on-the-job learning. As a disability confident and inclusive employer, we'll always be delighted to hear from you.

The successful candidate will possess a passion or developing interest for working in the care sector and will appreciate the importance of providing tailored care for individual customers.

If you would like the work, you do to improve people’s lives please read the full job description and apply today.

What you receive from us:

As a leading provider of care and support when you join you will enjoy:

Up to 26 days annual leave (Pro rata based on contracted hours)

Investment in your personal development through our extensive learning and development opportunities.

Fully Paid DBS check

Family friendly, carers leave plus other paid leave

Employee Assistance programme

Free flu vaccinations

How to apply

Please click “apply” today to upload your CV detailing your full employment history from age of first employment i.e., date of leaving school. In line with “CQC safer recruitment”, please include details of any gaps in your employment on your CV. This could include carer duties, travel, seeking work, education, employment, training, or volunteering.

We recognise, welcome and support that everyone’s employment history is unique and can be different, however we are unable to make any conditional offers without a full employment history.



Please note, if this vacancy receives a high number of applicants, we reserve the right to close the advert and application window early.

Vetting Requirements

The important things - We can only consider applications from candidates who have the right to work in the UK. All shortlisted candidates will need to verify eligibility to work in the UK at interview. Original proof must then be provided by day one upon successful candidature).

We are committed to safeguarding, promoting the welfare of adults with care and support needs and expect all colleagues and volunteers to share this commitment. This position is subject to a DBS Check and as is also conditional upon receipt of two satisfactory references (one from your current employer)

Please note it is a mandatory requirement that you can demonstrate that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you have medical exemption in line with government guidance. We will ask for evidence of your vaccination record if you are offered a role with us.

Equal Opportunities

As an equal opportunities’ employer, Longhurst Group is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We pride ourselves on looking after our colleagues and as part of our commitment we are an Employer for Carers and would welcome your application if you have additional unpaid caring responsibilities.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join Longhurst Group.

Our company

Longhurst Group is one of the leading housing groups in the Midlands and East of England, providing more than 24,000 homes and a wide range of care and support services.

With a team of 1,300 colleagues guided by our shared values, our vision is to improve the lives of our customers and our colleagues and to enhance the communities we serve. We do this by focusing on two clear themes of work: Health and wellbeing and economic resilience.

To apply, please apply: https://longhurst-group.current-vacancies.com/Jobs/Advert/2964740?cid=1925&rsid=0&js=0&LinkType=1&FromSearch=False