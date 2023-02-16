Support Worker - Southbrook Road (CQC) Longhurst Group

Support Worker - Southbrook Road (CQC)

Vacancy Salary£9.90 per hour

Vacancy LocationSouthbrook Road, Rugby

The vacancy

Southbrook Road based in Rugby provides supported living accommodation. Comprised of two properties, the work we do helps individuals with learning disabilities to live more independent lives and socially integrate into the local community. With a friendly customer base this service provides person centred care for adults with varying needs.

Following our service provision growing we are now looking for three part time Support Workers available from 22hrs per week who would be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to help make a positive change to our customers lives.

Whether you’re helping integrate your customers into the community, helping them with their daily tasks or taking them out for social or activity days this role is a great entry for someone wishing to develop or pursue their career working with individuals who have learning support requirements.

You’ll be joining us at Southbrook Road becoming an integral part of a small and friendly team. We work hard, enjoy it, and treat everybody equally with respect. We’re looking for someone enthusiastic who can bring new ideas and really wants to improve people’s lives.

Whether you’re an experienced Support Worker, you're new to the sector or this is your first employment, we'll introduce and equip you with both the knowledge and practical experience to build a career within the Supported Living sector.

To be successful you’ll need to possess a passion or have a developing interest for working in the Supported Living sector and will appreciate the importance of providing tailored care for individual customers. This role works across a 7-day rota and will require an element of shift flexibility from the successful applicant

If you would like the work, you do to improve people’s lives, please read the full job description and apply today.

Our Offer to you

As a leading provider of care and support when you join you will enjoy:

Up to 26 days annual leave (pro rata based on your contracted hours)

Investment in your personal development through our extensive learning and development opportunities.

Fully Paid DBS check

Family friendly, carers leave plus other paid leave

Employee Assistance programme

Free flu vaccinations

How to apply

Please click “apply” today to upload your CV detailing your full employment history from age of first employment i.e., date of leaving school. In line with “CQC safer recruitment”, please include details of any gaps in your employment on your CV. This could include carer duties, travel, seeking work, education, employment, training, or volunteering.

We recognise, welcome and support that everyone’s employment history is unique and can be different, however we are unable to make any conditional offers without a full employment history.

Please note, if this vacancy receives a high number of applicants, we reserve the right to close the advert and application window early.

Vetting Requirements

The important things - We can only consider applications from candidates who have the right to work in the UK. All shortlisted candidates will need to verify eligibility to work in the UK at interview. Original proof must then be provided by day one upon successful candidature).

We are committed to safeguarding, promoting the welfare of adults with care and support needs and expect all colleagues and volunteers to share this commitment. This position is subject to a DBS Check and as is also conditional upon receipt of two satisfactory references (one from your current employer)

Please note it is a mandatory requirement that you can demonstrate that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you have medical exemption in line with government guidance. We will ask for evidence of your vaccination record if you are offered a role with us.

Equal Opportunities

As an equal opportunities’ employer, Longhurst Group is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We pride ourselves on looking after our colleagues and as part of our commitment we are an Employer for Carers and would welcome your application if you have additional unpaid caring responsibilities.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join Longhurst Group.

Our company

Longhurst Group is one of the leading housing groups in the Midlands and East of England, providing more than 24,000 homes and a wide range of care and support services.

With a team of 1,300 colleagues guided by our shared values, our vision is to improve the lives of our customers and our colleagues and to enhance the communities we serve. We do this by focusing on two clear themes of work: Health and wellbeing and economic resilience.

To apply, please visit: https://longhurst-group.current-vacancies.com/Jobs/Advert/2938325?cid=1925&rsid=0&js=0&LinkType=1&FromSearch=False