Reserve Support Worker (CQC) - Longhurst Group

Let the work you do improve lives

Would you like the work you do to make a real difference and improve lives? Do you enjoy supporting others? If yes, then you could fit right into our team of Support Workers at our residential care home in Nuneaton. We are currently interested in meeting with individuals with experience of, or interested in supporting individuals with mental health support needs.

Romsey Avenue provides individual person-centred care to adults with a range of support needs to maximise their independence, reduce reliance on statutory services and promote community integration. The scheme supports 13 people across 6 properties and is close to local amenities with bus connections outside to the town and surrounding area.

If you are an understanding listener, you will be able to help our customers to achieve their outcomes, maintain their independent living, support them with medication, personal care and integration knowing that the work you do each day will really help to improve their lives in a holistic and empowering way. If you’re comfortable in working with people, then this is your opportunity to provide a heartfelt service to others and make a real difference. Whether you have lived experience or have always had a passion for care and support, the individual skills you bring to the role is what will make the difference.

In this role you will help our customers gain confidence helping them with daily living skills to maintain their independence, thus enabling them to participate further within their community. This could include helping them with their daily tasks such as shopping or supporting them on social outings. You'll be an empathetic individual with a natural flair in building relationships, be non-judgemental and have a ‘can do’ attitude This role would be great for applicants interested in developing skills in working with individuals who have learning disabilities or mental health support needs.

Our goal, in this role is to help our customers to live independently, respect their choices and help them to be independent. You will work with both male and female customers with support needs across a 7-day rota. We actively welcome applicants who are new to care and will provide full training for this role.

This role is offered on a reserve basis, some sleepins may be required.

How to apply

Please click “apply” today to upload your CV detailing your full employment history from age of first employment i.e., date of leaving school. In line with “CQC safer recruitment”, please include details of any gaps in your employment on your CV. This could include carer duties, travel, seeking work, education, employment, training, or volunteering.

We recognise, welcome and support that everyone’s employment history is unique and can be different, however we are unable to make any conditional offers without a full employment history.



Please note, if this vacancy receives a high number of applicants, we reserve the right to close the advert and application window early.

Vetting Requirements

The important things - We can only consider applications from candidates who have the right to work in the UK. All shortlisted candidates will need to verify eligibility to work in the UK at interview. Original proof must then be provided by day one upon successful candidature).

We are committed to safeguarding, promoting the welfare of adults with care and support needs and expect all colleagues and volunteers to share this commitment. This position is subject to a DBS Check and as is also conditional upon receipt of two satisfactory references (one from your current employer)

Please note it is a mandatory requirement that you can demonstrate that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless you have medical exemption in line with government guidance. We will ask for evidence of your vaccination record if you are offered a role with us.

Equal Opportunities

As an equal opportunities’ employer, Longhurst Group is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We pride ourselves on looking after our colleagues and as part of our commitment we are an Employer for Carers and would welcome your application if you have additional unpaid caring responsibilities.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join Longhurst Group.

Our company

Longhurst Group is one of the leading housing groups in the Midlands and East of England, providing more than 24,000 homes and a wide range of care and support services.

With a team of 1,300 colleagues guided by our shared values, our vision is to improve the lives of our customers and our colleagues and to enhance the communities we serve. We do this by focusing on two clear themes of work: Health and wellbeing and economic resilience.

To apply, please visit: https://longhurst-group.current-vacancies.com/Jobs/Advert/2995013?cid=1925&rsid=0&js=0&LinkType=1&FromSearch=False