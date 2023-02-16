Cook - Abbeyfield

Salary £11.75 - £12.00 Frequency Hourly Job Reference abbeyfield/TP/31503/3058 Contract Type Permanent - Part Time Closing Date 09 March, 2023 Job Category C - Catering (Cooks and Chefs) Business Unit 1. RL Care Operations Location Rugby, United Kingdom (Incl. Northern Ireland) Posted on 09 February, 2023 Contract Details 4 x Shifts a week - 3pm - 6pm Working Hours 13.5

About Abbeyfield

For over 60 years, Abbeyfield has been a charity that provides housing and care for elderly people across the UK and internationally. It is our mission to enhance the quality of life for our residents through excellent accommodation in a stimulating environment to help maintain a socially active life.

Best of all, we’re a charity, meaning that the interests of our valued staff and residents sit at the heart of what we do, not shareholders.

As the Cook you will be covering 13.5 hrs over 4 Shifts, Start Time 3pm - Finish Time 6pm; including 1 weekend off 1 weekend in.

The rates advertised above will apply from 1st April 2023. Should you begin working for us before this date, a lower rate will apply temporarily. This will be discussed with you prior to interview

The Role of a Cook:

As a Care Home Cook; You'll develop, in consultation with residents, healthy balanced menus, with choices which reflect their needs and preferences.

Plan, prepare and cook residents’ evening meals from the agreed menu, taking into account personal preferences or recognised dietary requirements.

Ensure a safe and sufficient supply of catering products, by developing a system of ordering supplies in a timely manner.

Maintenance of a system of effective stock rotation and control is paramount, and by doing so, you will manage catering costs within the agreed catering budget.

Oversee safe and proper use of catering equipment.

Champion kitchen cleaning procedures and schedules and ensure your kitchen and store areas are clean and hygienic at all times. You will also oversee the completion of all relevant records in relation to food safety.

About You

As the Cook, you’ll have a relevant Certificate in Food Hygiene, and a track record of demonstrable experience of cooking varied, healthy and safe meals to large groups on a regular basis.

Able to lead and support the kitchen staff team, you'll also train and develop the to get the best out of each individual.

You’ll also be able to manage resources, planning rotas in advance to ensure continuity of the catering service.

Be methodical and highly organised; your kitchen and equipment will be kept clean and tidy, with an effective method of stock rotation.

What Abbeyfield Offer You

At Abbeyfield, we are committed to rewarding our staff for their hard work. Our benefits include:

Competitive pay

33 days paid leave, including bank/public holidays

Comprehensive induction

Unlimited opportunities to earn £500 via our 'refer a friend' scheme

Life Assurance

Pay progression within role

Learning and career development opportunities

Occupational sick pay

Company pension

Discounted gym membership

An employee assistance programme

Cycle-to-work scheme

Shop and save vouchers

Opportunity to obtain Blue Light Card discount

To apply, please visit: https://jobsearch.abbeyfield.com/jobs/job/Cook/3058