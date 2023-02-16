Care Assistant - Nights (Abbeyfield)

Salary £11.75 - £12 Frequency Hourly Job Reference abbeyfield/TP/31503/3047 Contract Type Permanent - Full or Part Time Closing Date 06 March, 2023 Job Category A - Care Business Unit 1. RL Care Operations Location Rugby, United Kingdom (Incl. Northern Ireland) Posted on 06 February, 2023 Working Hours 30

About Abbeyfield

For over 60 years, Abbeyfield has been a charity that provides housing and care for elderly people across the UK and internationally. It is our mission to enhance the quality of life for our residents through excellent accommodation in a stimulating environment to help maintain a socially active life.

Best of all, we’re a charity, meaning that the interests of our valued staff and residents sit at the heart of what we do, not shareholders.

The rates advertised above will apply from 1st April 2023. Should you begin working for us before this date, a lower rate will apply temporarily. This will be discussed with you prior to interview

The Role of Care Assistant

As one of our highly valued Care Assistants, you'll be at the front line of care delivery.

You’ll help residents with their individual care needs, such as personal care, medical care and following social interests.

You’ll build a special bond with each resident, and give professional and emotional support during difficult times, such as periods of illness.

Your days as a Care Assistant will be varied, interesting and rewarding. You’ll assist residents with washing, dressing, eating, drinking and getting around.

Importantly, you’ll help make them feel at home. You’ll be respectful of residents’ choices; their dignity and independence.

You’ll also be integral to developing residents Care Plans, which includes being aware of any specialist support needs.

Pay & Benefits

At Abbeyfield, we are committed to rewarding our staff for their hard work. Our many benefits include:

Competitive pay, benchmarked annually.

31 days paid leave, including bank/public holidays

Comprehensive induction

Unlimited opportunities to earn £500 via our 'refer a friend' scheme

Life Assurance

Pay progression within role based on skills and contribution

Learning and career development opportunities

Occupational sick pay

Company pension

Discounted gym membership

An employee assistance programme

Cycle-to-work scheme

Shop and save vouchers

Striving for independent accreditation as a menopause friendly organisation

Opportunity to obtain Blue Light Card discounts

About You

Are you sensitive, empathetic and love to care for others? Do you enjoy building meaningful relationships and making a real difference? If that sounds like you, we think you’ll fit right in at Abbeyfield!

Whether you’re new to the world of care or looking to retrain, we’re looking for people to join our growing team of care assistants.

Don’t worry if you have no experience as a Care Assistant - we’ll provide you with all the training you need. What’s more important is that you have a natural calling to care. and you'll be passionate and committed to providing exceptional care to our residents, their families and friends.

To apply, please visit: https://jobsearch.abbeyfield.com/jobs/job/Care-Assistant-Nights/3047