Cook - Bank Contract (Abbeyfield)

Salary £11.75 - £11.75 Frequency Hourly Job Reference abbeyfield/TP/31503/3016 Contract Type Casual (Bank Worker) Assignment Closing Date 26 February, 2023 Job Category C - Catering (Cooks and Chefs) Business Unit 2. RL Housing Operations Location Rugby, United Kingdom (Incl. Northern Ireland) Posted on 26 January, 2023

About Abbeyfield

Abbeyfield is more than a home; it’s a neighbourhood, a community, a family. Our core behaviours are to be welcoming to everyone, celebrate the positives, work collaboratively, take responsibility, and be adaptable to changing circumstances.

Best of all, we’re a charity, meaning that the interests of our valued staff and residents sit at the heart of what we do, not shareholders.

The rates advertised above will apply from 1st April 2023. Should you begin working for us before this date, a lower rate will apply temporarily. This will be discussed with you prior to interview

The Role of Cook

As a cook, you will provide a healthy, nutritious, varied and reliable meals service to our elderly residents. This involves ensuring every resident is provided with and enjoys a balanced, healthy, varied and nutritious diet, prepared according to their tastes, and presented to a high standard.

You’ll plan, prepare and cook residents’ meals from the agreed menu, taking into account personal preferences or recognised dietary requirement (e.g. diabetes). All residents are to be offered at least three meals per day.

You’ll also ensure a safe and sufficient supply of catering products, by developing a system of ordering supplies in a timely manner. And to ensure good stock control, you’ll make sure catering orders and deliveries are recorded using documentation supplied, to enable all orders to be checked and audited.

Maintenance of a system of effective stock rotation and control is paramount, and by doing so, you will manage catering costs within the agreed catering budget.

You will also ensure safe and proper use of catering equipment, and report any defects to management. It is also important that you adhere to kitchen cleaning procedures and schedules in accordance with Environmental Health standards, and keep the kitchen and store areas in a clean and hygienic condition.

Correct use of all equipment and products in line with COSHH requirements is key, as is the need to keep all COSHH assessments under review. You will also participate in and supervise the completion of all relevant records in relation to food safety.

About You

You’ll have a relevant Certificate in Food Hygiene, or be prepared to obtain one within the first three months in the role. Equally, you will have demonstrable experience of cooking varied, healthy and safe meals to large groups (twelve or more, and sometimes up to 20), on a regular basis.

You’ll also have the ability to communicate and interact well with people, and work productively as part of a team.

You’ll be methodical and highly organised; your kitchen and equipment will be kept clean and tidy, with an effective method of stock rotation.

Rewards & Benefits

In line with your casual (bank) worker assignment agreement, we offer competitive pay that is in line with those of our employed staff in similar roles. And depending on how many hours you work, you will accrue leave at an equivalent rate of 31 days paid leave in a full calendar year, inclusive of bank/public holidays. (pro rata)

To carry out this role, you will be provided with mandatory training to get you started, as part of a comprehensive induction. And to work for us in future assignments, you will be expected to keep your mandatory training up to date.

To apply, please visit: https://jobsearch.abbeyfield.com/jobs/job/Cook-Bank-Contract/3016