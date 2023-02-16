Care Assistant - Bank Casual (Abbeyfield)

Salary £11.75 - £11.75 Frequency Hourly Job Reference abbeyfield/TP/31503/3048 Contract Type Casual (Bank Worker) Assignment Closing Date 06 March, 2023 Job Category A - Care Business Unit 1. RL Care Operations Location Rugby, United Kingdom (Incl. Northern Ireland) Posted on 06 February, 2023 Working Hours 1

About Abbeyfield

For over 60 years, Abbeyfield has been a charity that provides housing and care for elderly people across the UK and internationally. It is our mission to enhance the quality of life for our residents through excellent accommodation in a stimulating environment to help maintain a socially active life.

Best of all, we’re a charity, meaning that the interests of our valued staff and residents sit at the heart of what we do, not shareholders.

The rates advertised above will apply from 1st April 2023. Should you begin working for us before this date, a lower rate will apply temporarily. This will be discussed with you prior to interview

The Role of Care Assistant - This is a casual (bank) position.

As a Care Assistant; you will be asked to work when required, and will have the choice as to whether or not to accept any work that we offer you.

As one of our highly valued relief Care Assistants, you'll be at the front line of care delivery.

You’ll help residents with their individual care needs, such as personal care, medical care and following social interests.

You’ll build a special bond with each resident, and give professional and emotional support during difficult times, such as periods of illness.

Your days as a Care Assistant will be varied, interesting and rewarding by assisting residents with washing, dressing, eating, drinking and getting around. Importantly, you’ll help make them feel at home and be respectful of residents’ choices; their dignity and independence.

You’ll also be integral to developing residents Care Plans, which includes being aware of any specialist support needs.

Pay & Benefits

In line with your casual (bank) worker assignment agreement, we offer competitive pay that is benchmarked regularly, and in line with those of our employed staff in similar roles.

And depending on how many hours you work, you will accrue leave at an equivalent rate of 31 days paid leave in a full calendar year, inclusive of bank/public holidays (pro rata).

To carry out this role, you will be provided with mandatory training to get you started, as part of a comprehensive induction. To work for us in future assignments, you will be expected to keep your mandatory training up to date.

About You

Are you sensitive, empathetic and love to care for others? Do you enjoy building meaningful relationships and making a real difference? If that sounds like you, we think you’ll fit right in at Abbeyfield!

Whether you’re new to the world of care or looking to retrain, we’re looking for people to join our growing team of care assistants.

Don’t worry if you have no experience - we’ll provide you with all the training you need. What’s more important is that you have a natural calling to care. and you'll be passionate and committed to providing exceptional care to our residents, their families and friends.

And because we take the health and wellbeing of our residents and staff seriously, ideally, you'll be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

