General Assistant - Abbeyfield

Salary £10.42 - £10.62 Frequency Hourly Job Reference abbeyfield/TP/302/2998 Contract Type Permanent - Part Time Closing Date 20 February, 2023 Job Category A - Care Business Unit 1. RL Care Operations Location 291 Dunchurch Road, Rugby, United Kingdom (Incl. Northern Ireland) Posted on 20 January, 2023 Contract Details 2 week rolling rota working 09.00 - 15.00 including alternate weekends Working Hours 27

About Abbeyfield

For over 60 years, Abbeyfield has been a charity that provides housing and care for elderly people across the UK and internationally. It is our mission to enhance the quality of life for our residents through excellent accommodation in a stimulating environment to help maintain a socially active life.

Best of all, we’re a charity, meaning that the interests of our valued staff and residents sit at the heart of what we do, not shareholders.

The rates advertised above will apply from 1st April 2023. Should you begin working for us before this date, a lower rate will apply temporarily. This will be discussed with you prior to interview.

The Role of General Assistant

As one of our valued general assistants, you’re at the front line of care. We’re passionate about creating a lovely environment for our residents to enjoy. So you’ll help us keep our Home clean and tidy for our residents, assist with meal preparation, and welcome our many visitors.

Every resident should enjoy a tidy and well maintained environment, clean laundry, and carefully support the Kitchen staff in preparing meals, presented to the highest standard.

You work within the cleaning and housekeeping schedules as set by the Home Manager or Housekeeper.

This varied role may include cleaning of the residents’ bedrooms, self-contained flats, the communal areas and offices.

You may also assist in providing healthy and nutritious food for our residents. By keeping all kitchen and store areas clean, and following all hygienic practices you help protect our residents and keep them safe.

Pay & Benefits

At Abbeyfield, we are committed to rewarding our staff for their hard work. Our benefits include:

Competitive pay

31 days paid leave, including bank/public holidays

Comprehensive induction

Unlimited opportunities to earn £500 via our 'refer a friend' scheme

Life Assurance

Pay progression within role

Learning and career development opportunities

Occupational sick pay

Company pension

Discounted gym membership

An employee assistance programme

Cycle-to-work scheme

Shop and save vouchers

Opportunity to obtain Blue Light Card discounts

About You

Do you have high standards and like things to be neat and tidy? If that sounds like you, we think you’ll fit right in at Abbeyfield! Whether you’re new to the world of care or looking for a new career, we’re looking for people to join our growing team of general assistants.

Don’t worry if you have no experience - we’ll provide you with all the training you need. What’s more important is that you have have high standards, and a natural calling to care!

And because we take the health and wellbeing of our residents and staff seriously, ideally, you'll be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To apply, please visit: https://jobsearch.abbeyfield.com/jobs/job/General-Assistant/2998