Job Details Job Title Sessional Support Workers for Children and Young People’s Autism Social Groups Location Coventry, Nuneaton, Rugby and Leamington Spa Salary £9.36 per hour Hours Sessional

Purpose of the Job

To support the delivery of social youth group sessions for children and young people between the ages of 7 and 19, who have a diagnosis of or are awaiting assessment of autism.

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people and their families?

Do you believe that the child’s voice should be at the heart of the work you do?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire! We look forward to receiving your application.

At present services for these groups are running online.

There are sessions running on various days throughout the week, however these are subject to change:

Monday afternoons (time TBC) – Creative Group

Wednesday 3:30-4:30pm – Online Quiz

Friday 3-4pm –Online Quiz

Further sessions in development

When services return to face to face/group working there may be opportunities in the following sessions:

Monday 4pm – 7:15pm, Cooper’s Lodge, Coventry

Monday 5pm – 6:45pm, Wellington Gardens, Coventry

Tuesday 6pm – 7:15pm, Cooper’s Lodge

Wednesday 4pm – 7pm, Stockingford Community Centre, Nuneaton

Wednesday 5pm – 6:45pm, Wellington Gardens, Coventry

Wednesday 4pm – 7pm Cromwell Road, Rugby

Friday 4pm – 7pm, Lillington Community Centre, Leamington Spa

Essential Criteria:

A minimum of one year’s experience of working with children and young people with autism and their families.

A minimum of one year’s experience of working in a mental health setting.

Experience of delivering sessions in a youth club setting.

Up to date knowledge of mental health, specifically in relation to the difficulties that may present in children and young people with autism.

NVQ Level 2 or equivalent.

Excellent team working skills and ability to work well as part of a diverse and dispersed team.

An ability to effectively engage with children, young people and their families.

Working knowledge of child and adult safeguarding reporting processes.

Ability to work evenings and occasional weekends where necessary.

For an application form and full job description please use the links below.

Disclosure and Barring Service Check

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Exceptions Order) 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service (formerly known as CRB) to check for any previous criminal convictions.

To apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/sessional-support-workers-for-asd-clubs-social-groups/