Children Looked After Practitioner (Therapist)

Job Details Children Looked After (CLA) Job Title Children Looked After Practitioner Location Children & Young Peoples’ Services Coventry and Warwickshire Salary £29,000 per annum FTE Hours 2 x 30 hours per week 1 x 22.5 hours per week (8am – 8pm service) Job type Permanent

Are you registered with a professional body or have a recognised qualification? (This requires a membership number through E.G BACP, PTUK etc)

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of looked after children who are hugely vulnerable and faced trauma?

Do you believe that the child’s voice should be at the heart of the everything you do?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organisation?

Would you like to work flexibly within an 8-8 children and young people (CYP) Service?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic, and motivated team, supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire!

We look forward to receiving your application!

About the Role:

The post holder will be employed by Coventry and Warwickshire Mind (CWM) and work across Coventry and Warwickshire. The contract sits within the Rise (previously called CAMHS) contract, to deliver medium level emotional wellbeing and therapeutic intervention support to children and young people (CYP).

The role will be to focus on providing recognised evidenced based therapeutic interventions to children, young people aged 5-18 and/or their carers.

The post holder will be involved in the development and delivery of a range of individual and group based therapeutic interventions to looked after children/young people, carers and professionals such as the Nurturing and Attachment Group or individual counselling.

Key Responsibilities include:

Managing hours flexibly within an 8am – 8pm service if needed.

Assessment of therapeutic need for children looked after following referral.

Keeping accurate and up to date case note records on NHS systems.

1:1 therapeutic support for Children and Young People within NICE guidelines.

Group Support for Children, Young People and/or Carers.

Consultations with Social Workers and Professionals.

Provide support and advice for residential homes.

Provide various training or presentation delivery offers.

Supporting the implementation and delivery of the therapeutic plan with key priorities.

Work with key partners and adults in the child’s life in a systemic way to ensure needs are met.

Help the pathway to appropriate health services within Rise – Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT).

Essential Criteria includes:

A professional qualification and registration within therapeutic bodies such as membership number through BACP, PTUK etc).

A minimum of one year’s experience of working with children and young people.

A minimum of one year’s experience of working in a mental health setting.

Excellent communication skills combined with the ability to interpret and present complex information to professionals, parents, carers.

An ability to effectively engage with children, young people and their families.

Up to date knowledge of the mental health of Children Looked After, specifically attachment and Trauma.

A commitment to working within a framework that recognises the diversity of service users and encourages equality and opportunity for all.

A commitment to the participation of children and young people and parents/carers in decision-making processes, and in the design and delivery of the services they access.

An ability to travel to venues across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Must have access to a vehicle as means of transport.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Clinical Supervision – We will pay for you to have regular clinical supervision to ensure counselling/therapeutic practice is ethically safe.

We will pay for you to have regular clinical supervision to ensure counselling/therapeutic practice is ethically safe. Clinical Registration – We will pay the required clinical registration for this role such as, BACP, PTUK etc.

We will pay the required clinical registration for this role such as, BACP, PTUK etc. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. This includes, working patterns from 8-8, working in CWM venues and working remotely.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. This includes, working patterns from 8-8, working in CWM venues and working remotely. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligable to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: Due to multiple posts available, the advert will remain open until the posts have been filled.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

Interview Date: Applicants who are shortlisted will be contacted with information regarding attending an interview.

To apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/cla-practitioner/