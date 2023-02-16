Wellbeing Practitioner – Safe Haven (Nuneaton)

Service Safe Haven Job Title Wellbeing Practitioner Location Safe Haven (Nuneaton) This service is provided across 7 evenings (Mon-Sun) from 6-11pm Salary £8,513 – £11,351 per annum (£21,000 FTE) Hours 15 – 20 hours per week. Working hours will be agreed through a weekly rota.

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of people who experience mental health challenges?

Would you like to be part of a reputable, inclusive, enabling organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health challenges.

We would love for you to apply to join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting individuals in Warwickshire!

We look forward to receiving your application.

About the service

Safe Haven – Warwickshire adopts a person-centred and trauma-informed approach to work directly with individuals to provide an out of hours provision for people who are struggling to cope with their mental health and wellbeing.

Support is delivered between 6-11pm each evening and can be accessed either through telephone, video call, text, email, face-to-face and a variety of peer support groups opportunities.

About The Role

We are recruiting for a Wellbeing Practitioner to join our Warwickshire Safe Haven team and are offering an exciting opportunity to be part of the crisis pathway in Warwickshire, liaising and working closely with clinical teams to offer support and self-help tools to individuals to help them manage their mental health and de-escalate concerns.

Warwickshire Safe Haven service is an out of hours service from 6-11pm each evening for people who are struggling to cope. You will be working from within a person-centred approach to identify and tailor support approaches to individual presenting needs, including advice, guidance and signposting to appropriate support services available locally. Support is provided by telephone, text, email and face-to-face.

Key Responsibilities include:

To provide practical and emotional person centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery appropriate for each individual client.

To provide one to one support including helpful information, practical solutions and identifying and signposting to other local services.

Tailoring support approaches to service users presenting need.

To assist in the planning/delivery of mental health and wellbeing outreach support sessions.

To support volunteers and service users in the delivery of a peer led drop in.

To provide informal social support to attendees.

To be willing to carry out any required training as would be reasonably required for a post of this level.

To ensure all other administrative procedures associated with the service are maintained.

Essential Criteria includes:

A minimum of one year’s experience of working in a mental health setting.

Good communication skills.

Good IT skills.

An ability to effectively engage with mental health service users.

Up to date knowledge of mental health and key issues linked to good wellbeing.

Strong commitment to empowering service users.

NVQ level 2 in social care or equivalent qualification.

An ability to travel across Coventry and Warwickshire.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee's dependant on role and responsibilities.

Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligable to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: 12 Noon, Friday 24th February 2023

Interview Date: Friday 10th March 2023

To apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/wellbeing-practitioner-safe-haven-nuneaton/