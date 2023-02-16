Registered Mental Health Nurse – Night Work

Job Details Job Title Registered Mental Health Nurse Location Coventry, St Clair Gardens Salary £32,000 per annum Hours Full time (12 hour shifts, 8 – 8 working nights) Job type Permanent

About The Service:

Providing an additional component to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s care pathway, our purpose built mental health recovery unit, St. Clair Gardens, opened in April 2018.

St. Clair Gardens is staffed 24 hours per day by a fully trained and supported nursing, therapy and recovery support team. The team is made up of staff experienced in supporting people with their emotional wellbeing and their mental ill health means that they require hospitalisation with rehabilitation and clinical intervention. Our dedicated team provides care and support to adults who may currently be receiving their treatment in hospital or secure settings.

The service is not a home for life but a vital stepping stone and centre of expertise for adults moving up or down the care pathway. Using our experience, combined with our creative and dynamic approach we help, support and guide people through the difficult period of leaving hospital or other rehabilitation/care provisions. We work hard, and commit to supporting all clients back to a level of independence.

St. Clair Gardens is registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as a Care Home with Nursing.

Key Responsibilities include:

To contribute to the development of the highest standard of clinical and professional practice within the service.

To ensure compliance with National Standards and work progressively towards achieving the necessary requirements.

To be responsible for assessing risk, personal-development planning and direct work with clients.

To assist in creating an environment conducive to the care, recovery, support and management of individuals with mental illness.

To provide support, guidance and advice to the staff team, and to ensure an effective team spirit and adherence to policies and procedures.

To construct and maintain professional and effective working relationships with other health professionals.

To promote and encourage a culture that works towards empowerment, recovery, also values equality and diversity and is proactively targeted to achieve levels of independence appropriate for each resident.

Essential criteria include:

RMHN Qualified Nurse with NMC Registration.

Previous experience of working in the mental health care sector.

Experience of support planning and risk assessing.

Ability to use assessment skills.

Competent to support clients in a person-centred manner with excellent communication.

Up to date knowledge of mental health.

Demonstrates continuous professional development.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligable to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

To apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/registered-mental-health-nurse/