Rise Coventry CLA Administrator

Job Title Administrator Location Coventry and Warwickshire, Based at Paybody Building, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust Salary £19.300 Hours Full time – 37.5 hrs Job type Permanent

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic, and motivated team, supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire! We look forward to receiving your application.

About The Role:

To provide Administrative/Reception support to Rise Children Looked After Mental Health Service in Coventry.

Key Responsibilities include:

Acting as the first point of contact for enquiries and dealing with them professionally and effectively to maintain positive working relationships.

Answering and making telephone calls to professionals, and parents/carers.

Involvement in service-related correspondence.

Being the central point for all new referrals or enquiries and entering them on to clinical systems.

Co-ordinating referrals and consultations by liaising with appropriate agencies e.g. social workers ensuring dates arranged with breach date wherever possible

Documenting and recording events and information on appropriate systems.

Ensuring that all relevant, accurate and up to date client information and records are entered onto appropriate databases and recording systems.

Working with Team Leaders to ensure the timely collection of monitoring data and producing statistical data as required.

Providing administrative support including, receiving, sorting and distributing mail postally and via email, typing of documents e.g. appointment and outcome letters and photocopying/scanning.

Taking messages and ensuring these reach the appropriate member of staff using agreed procedures.

Maintaining files as appropriate to meet GDPR and audit requirements.

Creating an environment where everyone feels respected, valued and treated with dignity.

Essential criteria include:

Proven track record of working in administration.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Good time management and organisational skills.

Ability and experience of working with a wide range of people.

Having an understanding/experience of mental health issues is desirable.

Microsoft Word, Excel, Access and other appropriate computer programmes.

Commitment to valuing fair access and diversity.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligable to a period of paid sick leave.

Closing date: 12 Noon – Friday 24th February

Interview date: Please note that we will interview when we have sufficient applications and close when the post is filled.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

To apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/administrator-for-rise-coventry-children-looked-after-service/