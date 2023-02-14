Bank Care Home Staff - Avery Healthcare (Nuneaton)

Join the Avery bank team – submit your interest

Are you interested in working flexibly, love the care sector, but are unable to commit to a permanent role? If so, we may have just the opportunity for you.

We have a wide range of care and non-care positions available in our:

Care Assistants, RGNs and Care team

Chef and Kitchen team

Housekeeping team

Maintenance team

Reception, front of house and administration team

*Flexible working * Highly competitive rates of pay *Opportunity to choose when you work

As part of the Avery bank team, we will let you know when a shift is available in your area so you can work when you choose and maintain a great work-life balance.

When you choose to work an available shift, you will work with our permanent team, providing a comprehensive, high-quality service which contributes to the overall well-being of the residents.

Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards

Competitive rates of pay

Holiday pay

Refer a Friend payments

Free DBS, free uniform

Paid e-learning and training

Staff well-being strategy

Your Working Life

Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your life and family. Let us know what hours you are looking for, and we will do our best to accommodate you.

A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary.

Advanced senior carer programme - accredited City and Guilds.

A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence.

Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme

Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out

Treat and pamper days

Daily staff celebrations

Staff well-being committees

Mental health first aiders for staff

Apprenticeship programme

About You

To join us as a member of the Avery bank staff team, it is essential that you are a naturally caring character that always puts people first, shows kindness, warmth, compassion and respect at all times, and loves to embrace life to make it meaningful for yourself and those in your care.

You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues and your residents and their families. Most importantly, you’ll feel proud to work in a care home. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.

About The Company

Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.

Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.

This Post will Require

Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/9654/bank-care-home-staff.html