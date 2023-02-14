Bank Care Home Staff - Avery Healthcare (Nuneaton)
Join the Avery bank team – submit your interest
Are you interested in working flexibly, love the care sector, but are unable to commit to a permanent role? If so, we may have just the opportunity for you.
We have a wide range of care and non-care positions available in our:
Care Assistants, RGNs and Care team
Chef and Kitchen team
Housekeeping team
Maintenance team
Reception, front of house and administration team
*Flexible working * Highly competitive rates of pay *Opportunity to choose when you work
As part of the Avery bank team, we will let you know when a shift is available in your area so you can work when you choose and maintain a great work-life balance.
When you choose to work an available shift, you will work with our permanent team, providing a comprehensive, high-quality service which contributes to the overall well-being of the residents.
Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards
- Competitive rates of pay
- Holiday pay
- Refer a Friend payments
- Free DBS, free uniform
- Paid e-learning and training
- Staff well-being strategy
Your Working Life
- Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your life and family. Let us know what hours you are looking for, and we will do our best to accommodate you.
- A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary.
- Advanced senior carer programme - accredited City and Guilds.
- A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence.
Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme
- Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out
- Treat and pamper days
- Daily staff celebrations
- Staff well-being committees
- Mental health first aiders for staff
- Apprenticeship programme
About You
To join us as a member of the Avery bank staff team, it is essential that you are a naturally caring character that always puts people first, shows kindness, warmth, compassion and respect at all times, and loves to embrace life to make it meaningful for yourself and those in your care.
You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues and your residents and their families. Most importantly, you’ll feel proud to work in a care home. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.
About The Company
Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.
Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.
This Post will Require
Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.
Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.
To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/9654/bank-care-home-staff.html