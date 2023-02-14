Sous Chef - Scholars Mews Care Home

Calling all chefs. Your new role as a Sous Chef could be right around the corner at Scholars Mews Care Home in Stratford-Upon-Avon. The home is looking for a culinary team member like you to support the Head Chef in leading a culinary team and providing a high-quality service to our residents.

You will love seeing the smile on the faces of our residents as they receive your nutritionally balanced and delicious food that is such an important part of their day. Demonstrating our values of being Proud, Supportive and Caring can really shine through in your work.

Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards

£11.50 per hour

Enhanced pay options

Hastee Pay - providing you with the opportunity to receive your earned pay immediately to increase your choice and financial wellbeing

Holiday pay and holiday-type benefits through employee discount scheme

Workplace Pension

Refer a Friend payments

Free DBS, free uniform

Paid e-learning and training

CQC outcome bonus

Long service awards and recognition

Career development with salary increases

Staff wellbeing strategy

Your Working Life

Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your family. Let us know what hours you are looking for and we will do our best to accommodate you

A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary

A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence

Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme

Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out

Treat and pamper days

Daily staff celebrations

Staff well-being committees

Mental health first aiders for staff

Apprenticeship programme

Managing Director award and Avery Awards

About You

To join us as a Sous Chef, it is essential that you have a minimum of one year of catering experience, you hold a relevant catering qualification and Basic Food Hygiene Certificate. You will know how to prepare modified diets that look appealing, are well balanced and in accordance with IDDSI guidance and you’ll enjoy assisting the Head Chef in menu planning to delight our residents with your culinary creations.

You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues as well as your residents. Most importantly, you’ll feel proud to be an Avery Chef. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.

If you want to progress to Head Chef or enter awards, we will support you with training and encourage you on your career pathway. There is so much to achieve as an Avery Sous Chef.

About The Company

Avery Chef Academy – build your career

We have partnered with leading training and apprenticeship provider, Hospitality Industry Training (HIT), offering our new recruits the opportunity to join our Chef Academy and enrol via an apprenticeship route to our culinary teams.

To carve out a successful career as a Sous chef at Avery, you will benefit from having both experience in the culinary sector and industry-recognised qualifications. An apprenticeship provides invaluable real-world experience, and the skills and knowledge you need to climb the career ladder, opening a wealth of career opportunities and pathways.

Join the Avery chef teams and the Avery Chef Academy at the same time.

Chef de Partie Level 3 Apprenticeship

As an Avery Chef de Partie Apprentice, you will run a section of your care home kitchen, for example, sauces, pastries, or fish. Typically, you will manage a small team of workers, ensuring dishes go out on time and the work area remains clean.

Senior Chef Apprenticeship in Production Cooking

As a Senior Chef Apprentice in Production Cooking, you will manage a team to produce standardised dishes and menus within your care home kitchen. You will be accountable for the day-to-day running of the kitchen, including producing, monitoring, and maintaining consistent food standards.

These apprenticeships will allow you to hone your skills, increase your knowledge and take on additional responsibilities; all whilst working in your Avery care home. Enrolling with our Chef Academy will give you real-world experience, as you learn from experts first-hand in a working kitchen environment.

Our Sous Chefs are the Head Chefs of tomorrow, and these advanced learning courses offer everything our chefs require to gain skills, confidence, and growth. We encourage you to take up this great opportunity. Apply for our role today and ask for more information about the Avery Chef Academy.

Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.

Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times, including the Culinary and Hospitality regional teams who are often in the kitchens working with you to try out new ideas and support where they are needed. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.

This Post will Require

Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/10187/sous-chef.html