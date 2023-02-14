Night Senior Care Assistant - Acorn Lodge Care Home

Your career progression as a Senior Care Assistant could be right around the corner at Acorn Lodge Care Home in Nuneaton. The home is looking for an experienced team member like you to deliver high quality care to our residents and bring a smile to their faces every day. This is your opportunity to shine and really make a difference to the lives of others by showing your experience and warmth.

You will monitor the wellbeing of each resident, providing medication support, person centred-care and be involved in the care planning process, always promoting independence and well-being by ensuring that residents’ personal, psychological and social care needs are met.

Your team will be extremely important too. You will undertake staff supervisions and support of team members’ development, always looking to demonstrate our values of being Proud, Supportive and Caring.

Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards

£10.92 per hour

Enhanced pay options

Hastee Pay - providing you with the opportunity to receive your earned pay immediately to increase your choice and financial wellbeing

Holiday pay and holiday-type benefits through employee discount scheme

Workplace Pension

Refer a Friend payments

Free DBS, free uniform

Paid e-learning and training

CQC outcome bonus

Long service awards and recognition

Career development with salary increases

Staff wellbeing strategy

Your Working Life

Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your family. Let us know what hours you are looking for and we will do our best to accommodate you

A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary

Advanced senior carer programme - accredited City and Guilds

A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence

Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme

Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out

Treat and pamper days

Daily staff celebrations

Staff well-being committees

Mental health first aiders for staff

Apprenticeship programme

Managing Director award and Avery Awards

About You

To join us a Senior Care Assistant, it is essential that you are an experienced carer, and you have the super-human characteristics of being efficient whilst always putting people first, showing kindness and still have energy to love life and make it meaningful for yourself and those in your care.

You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues as well as your residents and their families. Most importantly, you’ll feel proud to work in the care sector. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.

You will need to have 2 years’ experience working as a carer within a residential care home setting (Adult). We will support you through your career in care through personal development by reflective practice, self-directed learning and competency development.

About The Company

Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.

Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.

This Post will Require

Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/10291/night-senior-care-assistant.html