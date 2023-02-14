Customer Service Advisor - Acorn Lodge Care Home

Acorn Lodge Care Home located in Nuneaton is currently recruiting for an enthusiastic, sales-orientated team player to join us as Customer Service Advisor. This is your opportunity to shine and bring bags of personality to your daily work by providing a positive and welcoming public image as the first point of contact, promoting the home to prospective new residents and their families, and undertaking various marketing and sales activities.

Your job is to guide our new customers through their journey into care with us, from the very first contact with the home, through to staying in touch calls, showrounds of the home and supporting new residents to settle into their environment. This is a job where you can really make a difference to a family at what is often an anxious time. The role demands a high attention to detail by keeping your enquiries up to date. You will also love getting out and about and building relationships with your local community and finding ways to raise the profile of the home, always looking to demonstrate our values of being Proud, Supportive and Caring.

Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards

Up to £9.65 per hour

Hastee Pay - providing you with the opportunity to receive your earned pay immediately to increase your choice and financial wellbeing

Holiday pay and holiday-type benefits through employee discount scheme

Workplace Pension

Refer a Friend payments

Free DBS, free uniform

Paid e-learning and training

CQC outcome bonus

Long service awards and recognition

Career development with salary increases

Staff wellbeing strategy

Your Working Life

Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your family. Let us know what hours you are looking for and we will do our best to accommodate you

A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary

A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence

Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme

Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out

Treat and pamper days

Daily staff celebrations

Staff well-being committees

Mental health first aiders for staff

Apprenticeship programme

Managing Director award and Avery Awards

About You

To join us as Customer Service Advisor, it is essential that you have a minimum of 2 years’ experience of a sales or sales support role, ideally within care or hospitality.

You will have excellent customer service skills to help put our enquirers at ease. We really hope your empathetic, yet energetic nature will shine through in this role, as well as your attention to detail to keep your records up to date at all times.

You will be a natural salesperson by nature but remember that care at Avery is not a strong sell. It is about finding the right solution for a family and supporting them in their journey; so, whether you are showing a new family around the home or organising a local event, your natural warmth and organisation skills are what makes a difference.

About The Company

Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.

Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.

This Post will Require

Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/10448/customer-service-advisor.html