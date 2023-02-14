Well-being and Activities Assistant - Acorn Lodge Care Home

We hope you have plenty of energy because your new role as a care home Well-being Assistant could be right around the corner at Acorn Lodge Care Home in Nuneaton. The home is looking for a positive and energetic team member like you, to support the Well-being Co-ordinator in providing a wide range of activities to engage and stimulate the physical, psychological and social wellbeing of our residents as well as supporting staff in well-being activities. There is always something going on and lots to get involved with to bring a smile to your face, your residents faces and to create a happy home culture for all. This is your opportunity to shine and really make a difference to the lives of others.

If you are looking for a role where no two days are the same – this could be the job for you! Your day will be so varied, supporting resident pamper days, arts and crafts sessions, life skills, singalongs or quiet one-to-one activities with residents listening to and contributing to individual life stories and care plans.

You will love getting involved with events, whether in small groups, outside trips in the minibus or welcoming the local community to the home, supporting marketing initiatives and fundraising, as well as capturing all those wonderful moments on camera! Most importantly, your role is to make a difference to the lives of everyone in the home by listening to their needs and providing opportunities that make a difference, all whilst demonstrating our values of being Proud, Supportive and Caring.

Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards

Up to £9.54 per hour

Hastee Pay - providing you with the opportunity to receive your earned pay immediately to increase your choice and financial wellbeing

Holiday pay and holiday-type benefits through employee discount scheme

Workplace Pension

Refer a Friend payments

Free DBS, free uniform

Paid e-learning and training

CQC outcome bonus

Long service awards and recognition

Career development with salary increases

Staff wellbeing strategy

Your Working Life

Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your family. Let us know what hours you are looking for and we will do our best to accommodate you

A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary

A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence

Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme

Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out

Treat and pamper days

Daily staff celebrations

Staff well-being committees

Mental health first aiders for staff

Apprenticeship programme

Managing Director award and Avery Awards

About You

To join us an Avery Well-being Assistant, it is essential that you have previously worked with older people in a residential, nursing or dementia setting and that you have experience of organising activities and events. You are a naturally energetic yet caring character that always puts people first, shows kindness, warmth, compassion and respect at all times, and loves to embrace life to make it meaningful for yourself and those in your care.

You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues as well as your residents and their families. Most importantly, you’ll feel proud to be a Well-being Assistant. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.

About The Company

Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.

Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.

This Post will Require

Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.

Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.

To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/11055/well-being-and-activities-assistant.html