Housekeeper - Scholars Mews Care Home
Join the team at Scholars Mews Care Home in Stratford-Upon-Avon as a Housekeeper and take great pride in ensuring all standards of cleanliness, infection prevention control and laundry are of an excellent standard. The home is looking for a team member like you to have a daily focus on attention to detail and keeping our residents’ home really clean. Your responsibilities will include vacuuming, cleaning bathrooms, polishing and deep cleans – all general cleaning tasks that mean so much to our residents.
Our Housekeepers have fun while they work, chatting away to residents, learning about them, forging friendships and demonstrating Avery values of being Proud, Supportive and Caring.
Your Money - Great Team Players Need Great Rewards
- Up to £9.54 per hour
- Enhanced pay options
- Hastee Pay - providing you with the opportunity to receive your earned pay immediately to increase your choice and financial wellbeing
- Holiday pay and holiday-type benefits through employee discount scheme
- Workplace Pension
- Refer a Friend payments
- Free DBS, free uniform
- Paid e-learning and training
- CQC outcome bonus
- Long service awards and recognition
- Career development with salary increases
- Staff wellbeing strategy
Your Working Life
- Flexibility - We can offer a range of shift patterns that best fit around your family. Let us know what hours you are looking for and we will do our best to accommodate you
- A career development pathway and support with qualifications – linked with increases in salary
- A comprehensive and supportive induction programme to ensure confidence and competence
Avery #OneFamily Well-being Programme
- Blue Light Card - Employee discounts scheme for a wide range of retailers, restaurants and days out
- Treat and pamper days
- Daily staff celebrations
- Staff well-being committees
- Mental health first aiders for staff
- Apprenticeship programme
- Managing Director award and Avery Awards
About You
To join us a Housekeeper, it is essential that you are a naturally caring character that always puts people first, shows kindness, warmth and respect at all times, and loves to create a happy and clean home for those who live and work there.
You love working as part of a team and being supportive to your colleagues as well as your residents and their families. Most importantly, you feel proud to be a Housekeeper. We are so proud of our teams, and we will help you feel proud of the work you do too by sharing successes and welcoming you into our #OneFamily.
Do not worry if you are new to cleaning in a professional environment. We will support and train you and encourage you on your career pathways as much or as little as you like.
About The Company
Our ambition is simple. Together, by demonstrating our caring natures, supporting each other and being proud of what we do, we aim to create smiles every day.
Our structure at Avery Healthcare is unique to other care settings. There is no big hierarchy or difficulties in speaking to management. You will find the Avery business leaders in the homes at the forefront of care, and fully accessible at all times. We truly are proud of who we are, and we act as #OneFamily. If you’d like a career in care and would like to be an important part of our #OneFamily, apply today.
This Post will Require
Enhanced DBS Disclosure check, the cost of which will be met by Avery Healthcare.
Proof of eligibility to work in the UK.
To learn more, please visit: https://jobs.averyhealthcare.co.uk/vacancies/11149/housekeeper.html