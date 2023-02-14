Cook - Prime Life

NO722741KinC

Kineton, Warwickshire

CV35 0HW

Permanent

£10.40 to £10.66

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Make a difference every day and give back to your community!

This role will be based at River Meadows Care Home, in the heart of Kineton in Warwickshire. The home has been specially designed to cater to the every need of 41 residents, living with a range of age related health conditions, physical disabilities and mental health conditions that require dignified support from our caring team. Additionally, many of our residents are living with Dementia and may require one to one assistance to maintain daily independence. It is essential that candidates for this role are therefore patient, understanding and respectful of our resident’s individual abilities.

Benefits of becoming our Cook:

This role offers great work life balance, with flexiable shift patterns across a 7-day working week. In return for your commitment to our residents, we can offer range of excellent benefits including;

- Hourly rates of pay ranging from £10.40 to £10.66 per hour, dependent upon qualification level.

- Flexiable working hours

- Opportunities to learn and progress with the support of our dedicated Quality Matters team

- Fully funded DBS

- Comprehensive Holiday Pay scheme that rewards you for your commitment to care

- Free refreshments and snacks whilst on shift

- Fantastic Refer a Friend scheme, offering up to £250 per successful candidate!

Responsibilities of our Cook include:

- Preparing meals, snacks and beverages in line with our residents’ dietary requirements

- Undertaking quality checks on food prepared and food being stored

- Planning menus in line with the preferences and requirements of our residents

- Assisting with food service to allow our residents a dignified dining experience

- Maintaining stock records in line with company policy and food safety regulations

- Ordering stock and maintaining accurate records

- Maintaining a hygienic and tidy kitchen and supporting with deep cleaning tasks

What we’re looking for in our Cook:

To be successful within this role, you will have a genuine caring nature and a desire to make a real difference for our residents. You will be an experienced Cook, ideally holding a Food Hygiene and/or Catering qualification, though this is not essential as Prime Life can support you with the training necessary for this role.

To learn more, please visit: https://careers.prime-life.co.uk/job/354146