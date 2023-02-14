Care Assistant Nights - Prime Life

FH716399BedCAN

Bedworth, Warwickshire, United Kingdom

CV12 8PT

Permanent

£9.69 to £9.91

Monday, January 23, 2023

Monday, February 20, 2023

Make a difference every day and give back to your community!

Prime Life are on the lookout for passionate and dedicated care professionals to join our friendly team as a Care Assistant, on a full time basis. At present, we have several vacancies available and are keen to meet with candidates as soon as possible for interviews.

This role will be based at Chamberlaine Court in the heart of Bedworth, Warwickshire. The home has been specially designed to cater to the every need of 38 residents, living with a range of age related, physical and mental health conditions that require dignified support from our caring team. It is essential that candidates for this role are therefore patient, understanding and respectful of our resident’s individual abilities.

Benefits of becoming our Care Assistant:

This role offers great work life balance, with regular set shift patterns across a 7-day working week. In return for your commitment to our residents, we can offer range of excellent benefits including;

- Hourly rates of pay ranging from £9.69 to £9.91 per hour dependent upon qualification level

- Opportunities to learn and progress with the support of our dedicated Quality Matters team

- Fully funded DBS

- Comprehensive Holiday Pay scheme that rewards you for your commitment to care

- Free refreshments and snacks whilst on shift

- Fantastic Refer a Friend scheme, offering up to £250 per successful candidate!

Responsibilities of our Care Assistant include:

- Assisting residents with their personal hygiene and choosing an outfit for the day ahead

- Supporting residents to dine at mealtimes and maintain good nutrition and hydration

- Encouraging residents to mobilise safely around the home, with the support of mobility aids and specialist equipment

- Providing friendship and companionship, and accompanying residents on social outings or appointments

- Maintaining accurate and timely written records and completing documentation

- Being a part of a multi-disciplinary team and engaging with other care professionals, as and when required, to promote the health and well-being of our residents

- Welcoming family members to the home and assisting with enquiries

What we’re looking for in our Care Assistant:

To be successful within this role, you will have a genuine caring nature and a desire to make a real difference for our residents. Though prior experience as a Care Assistant or Support worker is desirable, this is not essential as full training is provided. Typically, our residents live with age related conditions, life-limiting health conditions and physical disabilities that require dignified support from our care team. It is essential that candidates for this role are therefore patient, understanding and respectful of our resident’s individual abilities. Additionally, many of our residents live with dementia and as such an understanding of dementia would be beneficial.

To learn more, please visit: https://careers.prime-life.co.uk/job/364264