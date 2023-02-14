Senior Care Assistant Nights - Prime Life

Job Ref:

FH722746KinSCAN

Location:

Kineton, Warwickshire, United Kingdom

Postcode:

CV35 0HW

Type of contract:

Permanent

Salary:

£10.40 to £11.70

Posted Date:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Closing Date:

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Make a difference every day and give back to your community!

This role will be based at River Meadows Care Home, in the heart of Kineton in Warwickshire. The home has been specially designed to cater to the every need of 41 residents, living with a range of age related health conditions, physical disabilities and mental health conditions that require dignified support from our caring team. Additionally, many of our residents are living with Dementia and may require one to one assistance to maintain daily independence. It is essential that candidates for this role are therefore patient, understanding and respectful of our resident’s individual abilities.

Benefits of becoming our Senior Care Assistant - Nights:

This role offers great work life balance, with regular set shift patterns across a 7-day working week. In return for your commitment to our residents, we can offer range of excellent benefits including;

- Hourly rates of pay ranging from £10.40 to £11.70 per hour dependent upon qualification level

- Opportunities to learn and progress with the support of our dedicated Quality Matters team

- Fully funded DBS

- Comprehensive Holiday Pay scheme that rewards you for your commitment to care

- Free refreshments and snacks whilst on shift

- Fantastic Refer a Friend scheme, offering up to £250 per successful candidate!

Responsibilities of our Senior Care Assistant include:

- Leading, managing and supporting your care team ensuring high quality of care and service is always provided to all residents

- Ensuring care plans are regularly reviewed continuous assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of resident’s care

- Engaging with residents in conversation at a level and pace that values the individual and respects their dignity and communication differences

- Administering and recording medication as prescribed, with accurate monitoring of drug dose to the residents in the home

- To ensure that each resident’s dignity and independence is always preserved and promoted

- To encourage each resident to achieve the highest possible quality of life that is right for them

- To encourage and assist residents to participate in any discussion relating to their daily living arrangements

- To assist where necessary with each resident’s personal care

What we’re looking for in our Senior Care Assistant:

To be successful within this role, you will have a genuine caring nature and a desire to make a real difference for our residents. Prior experience as a Care Assistant or Support worker is essential for this role, though prior leadership or supervisory experience is not essential as full training and mentoring is provided. Typically, our residents live with age related conditions, life-limiting health conditions and physical disabilities that require dignified support from our care team. It is essential that candidates for this role are therefore patient, understanding and respectful of our resident’s individual abilities.

To learn more, please visit: https://careers.prime-life.co.uk/job/367575