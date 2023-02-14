Support Worker - 20 hours per week (Father Hudson's Care)

Ref: P1574

Department: Domiciliary Care and Supported Living

Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire, B46 3FG

Salary: £10.40 per hour

Closing Date: 28 February 2023

Do you have a passion and commitment to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in need in the care sector to improve their quality of life. If so, this will be a great opportunity for you that will give you a true sense of job satisfaction.

Father Hudsons Care set in the beautiful stunning Warwickshire countryside, near to the heart of the historic coaching town of Coleshill. We are very conveniently located for main transport links and the Motorway network.

The Domiciliary Care & Supported Living services works with adults who need support to live independently. Working in people's homes and in St Vincent's supported living apartments, support workers ensure people have the support they need to live the life of their choosing.

We are seeking a Support Worker to work over a 7 day rota to assist tenants in a domiciliary care and supported living service settings. Various shift patterns which may include early starts, late finishes and split-shifts, including weekends and bank holidays. Guaranteed weekend off every three weeks.

Support Workers will assist tenants who require support as a result of physical, intellectual or sensory impairment to maximise their mobility and independence. This may include personal care and domestic duties, developing a range of social and leisure activities as required by the tenants and undertaking the role of Key Worker assisting the tenants to appointments.

An Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service is essential for the successful applicant (costs met by the Society).

Father Hudson’s Care is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values.

As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Opportunity for overtime

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters

Refer a friend scheme

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

On line Payslips

Bank Holiday Enhancements for Christmas Day and New Years Day

Excellent free on line and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study for the Certificate in Care and Diplomas in Care, enhancing developmental opportunities

Long Service Awards

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures

We welcome applications and enquiries from candidates with or without experience in care.

We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications.

For an informal conversation about this vacancy please call Andrew Penny, Registered Manager on 01675 434 000.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies/support-worker--20-hours-per-week/249.htm